Dolly Parton: Life Without My Husband — How Country Icon is Coping With Death of Husband Carl Dean... As She Faces Retirement as a Widow
Dolly Parton has entered a new chapter of life as a widow after losing her husband of nearly six decades, Carl Dean, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country music legend announced in 2022 she was retiring from touring so she could stay close to home and care for Dean, who battled Alzheimer's in his final years before dying aged 82 on March 3.
Following his death, Parton will now have to adjust to navigating life without her partner of 60 years.
A friend of the couple said: "They were in love until the very end. They gave each other exactly what the other needed."
While Dean famously stayed out of the spotlight and was never seen with Parton at red carpet events, his death has left a massive hole in the I Will Always Love You singer's heart.
Parton previously said her reclusive husband was her "rock" through all of life's ups and downs.
She told Knox News: "There's always that safety, that security, that strength.
"He's a good man, and we've had a good life and he's been a good husband."
As his disease progressed, Parton returned the same "strength" and "security" he gave her for so long as she took on the role of his primary caregiver.
Their friend shared: "She spent a lot of time with Carl, especially near the end. His eyes would still light up when Dolly entered the room."
Caring for Dean and watching his disease take over wasn't said to be easy for Parton.
The friend added: "It was very difficult for her, but she didn't want him to be afraid or feel alone."
Parton, who has been open about her spirituality, was said to find comfort in her faith – and "promised" her beloved husband "she'd see him again."
The close friend noted Parton "promised" Dean because she "wanted him to be at peace in his final moments."
Dean, a man of few words, "adored" Parton, and she "thought he hung the moon," according to the friend.
They endured a lot over their six decades together, including helping raise Parton's younger siblings and mourning the loss of the family they dreamed of having together when the singer was diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that can cause infertility.
While Dean rarely traveled with Parton as she was entertaining crowds across the country, the pair enjoyed taking roadtrips together in their RV.
While she was cementing herself as one of country music's biggest stars, Dean ran an asphalt business back home in Tennessee.
Their friend noted: "His down-home attitude about life made their marriage and home life work."
Parton honored her husband's no-fuss lifestyle with a quiet, private funeral.
As she enters her next chapter as a widow, Parton isn't expected to make any major changes.
She won't be moving away from her Nashville home, as her friend shared "she has a lot of beautiful memories there."
Parton recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and has expanded her wine brand.
Even while grieving, Parton expressed gratitude for her life with Dean, saying: "God has been good to me.
"He gave me Carl Dean. And that was the perfect man that I needed."