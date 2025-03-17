Dolly Parton: Life Without My Husband — How Country Icon is Coping With Death of Husband Carl Dean... As She Faces Retirement as a Widow

Dolly Parton has entered a new chapter of life as a widow after losing her husband of nearly six decades, Carl Dean, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country music legend announced in 2022 she was retiring from touring so she could stay close to home and care for Dean, who battled Alzheimer's in his final years before dying aged 82 on March 3.

Following his death, Parton will now have to adjust to navigating life without her partner of 60 years.