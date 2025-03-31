Jeff Bezos' 'Number 1 Pick' as 'Headliner' For Star-Studded Wedding 'Is Dolly Parton'
Dolly Parton's name is said to be bolded, underlined, and highlighted on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's dream performer lineup for their wedding.
While the Amazon CEO and his fiancée have invited a slew of A-listers to attend, RadarOnline.com can reveal Parton is reportedly the one and only headliner they're hoping to secure for the big day.
The billionaire's Venice, Italy, event has already been dubbed the "wedding of the decade," causing celebs far and wide to scramble for a front row seat.
And now, Hollywood insider Rob Shuter – who writes on Substack – has revealed the country music legend is allegedly the pair's top choice to sing them into their "I do's."
An insider close to the couple told Shuter: "There were other names floated, but Jeff only lit up at one: Dolly. She's always been his number one."
A wedding planner added: "Lauren wanted something magical and unforgettable. And Dolly singing 'I Will Always Love You' isn’t just unforgettable — it's history."
Parton, 79, released the love song – famously covered by the late Whitney Houston – in 1974.
Billionaire Bezos' hasn't exactly earned himself a reputation as someone who's particularly into music, which may leave some questioning his stern choice for a wedding day performer.
But an Amazon executive said: "He may not be a music obsessive, but he recognizes greatness – and Dolly is as iconic as it gets."
Jeff's deep respect for Parton as a businesswoman, icon, and philanthropist has been clear throughout the years. In 2022, he awarded her $100million through his Courage and Civility Award, calling her a once-in-a-generation leader.
Along with the 9 to 5 hitmaker potentially leading the summer soirée, Shuter has also said Jeff and Lauren's wedding has now become "the most exclusive event of the decade."
Jeff, 61, and Lauren, 55, have already sent out their invites – with plans to marry aboard their $500million yacht, Koru, off the coast of Venice in June.
As a result, celebrities are said to be demanding they find a way on the guest list, and their reps and managers are "burning up the phone lines" trying to get their clients into the ultra-posh event.
An industry insider said: "People are calling everyone they know. Old friends, ex-flames, assistants of assistants – just trying to figure out who got an invite. And more importantly, who didn't."
The billionaire's wedding has been described as "the new Met Gala – except you can't buy your way in."
A second source added: "One Oscar winner was caught asking a tech billionaire if he could plus-one him. That's how high the stakes are."
The wedding is predicted to be so opulent, it will even rival the legendary 1981 nuptials of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.
Lauren's older brother, Paul, said last week: "I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing. Just huge and fun, and just a blast."
He added: "It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun."
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have already confirmed their attendance, while Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have also received invites.
Other potential celebrity guests include Donald Trump, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Jewel, and Eva Longoria, along with members of her all-female Blue Origin space crew – such as Katy Perry and Gayle King.
Sources have also said Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg, film producer Brian Grazer, and models Brooks Nader and Camila Morrone have received invitations.
Lauren went public with the billionaire in 2019, getting engaged four years later in May 2023.
Jeff notoriously proposed to the Emmy Award-winning journalist with an astounding $2.5million diamond engagement ring.