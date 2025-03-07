Inside Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' Blockbuster WEDDING Plans — Including Details of Eye-Wateringly Expensive Dress, Amazing Location and VIP Guest List
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' upcoming nuptials has been dubbed "the wedding of the century" as A-list guests eagerly await their invites.
RadarOnline.com can delve into the mega-rich couple plans for their big day, almost two years after they got engaged.
The wedding will happen this summer, after rumors of a winter ceremony in Aspen last year failed to materialise.
Billionaire Bezos, who proposed to Sanchez with a $2.5million pink diamond ring, has inked invitations with his fiancée which will be arriving to guests "imminently" and according to sources, the wedding itself will be "big."
An insider said: "You won't miss this one when it happens."
Indeed – given the likely budget – it might well be the biggest celebrity party of the year.
Many believe it will be a destination wedding, somewhere in Europe, along the lines of Tom Cruise's wedding to Katie Holmes that took place in a castle in Rome, or at the fabled Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, near Nice, where Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia got married in 2023.
Sanchez is friends with socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild – who had her wedding at the Orangery in Kensington Place, London.
Sources say Sanchez, 55, has already bought her wedding dress from Oscar de la Renta.
The New York-based fashion house was also chosen by actress Naomi Watts and George Clooney's wife, Amal, for their weddings in 2023 and 2014 respectively.
And guests who attended their engagement party onboard the Amazon founder's super yacht, Koru, including tech billionaire Bill Gates, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, are expected to be in attendance once again.
In what is surely the prefect prelude to one of the world's most lavish weddings, Sanchez will take a space flight on her fiancé's rocket in May.
She will blast off on the New Shepard – leading an all-female crew of six, including TV anchor Gayle King and pop star Katy Perry – for an 11-minute sub-orbital flight.
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Deathbed' Confessions — How Cancer-Stricken Monarch, 76, is Airing ALL His Dirty Laundry Before Passing Away… Including His Theory on Who REALLY Killed Diana
In November 2023, former TV host Sanchez shared that she will be taking the last name Bezos, saying: "Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs Bezos."
The pair are clearly besotted with each other. In one interview Sanchez gushed about Bezos: "He's so happy, he inspires me every day. He makes me a better person every day. He's the most loving human I know."
While Bezos, 65, said: "Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet... She never misses a birthday. The network of people that she gives birthday presents to is gigantic. And that's just a small example.
"We're really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together. And we love each other."
Princeton graduate Bezos is estimated to be worth $217billion. Some suggest the wedding was delayed by the need for a mega-prenup, but friends of Sanchez say that was not the case.