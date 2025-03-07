Inside Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' Blockbuster WEDDING Plans — Including Details of Eye-Wateringly Expensive Dress, Amazing Location and VIP Guest List

Indeed – given the likely budget – it might well be the biggest celebrity party of the year.

Many believe it will be a destination wedding, somewhere in Europe, along the lines of Tom Cruise's wedding to Katie Holmes that took place in a castle in Rome, or at the fabled Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, near Nice, where Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia got married in 2023.

Sanchez is friends with socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild – who had her wedding at the Orangery in Kensington Place, London.

Sources say Sanchez, 55, has already bought her wedding dress from Oscar de la Renta.

The New York-based fashion house was also chosen by actress Naomi Watts and George Clooney's wife, Amal, for their weddings in 2023 and 2014 respectively.