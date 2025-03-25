Hollywood Showdown: A-Listers Doing All They Can to Snag Coveted Seat at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's 'Wedding of the Decade'
Celebrities are said to be "begging" for an invitation to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's extravagant wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The billionaire's nuptials, which has been set for Venice, Italy, has already been dubbed the "wedding of the decade," causing A-listers to scramble for a front row seat.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Bezos' wedding has become "the most exclusive event of the decade."
As a result, celebrities are said to be demanding they find a way on the guest list – and their reps and managers are "burning up the phone lines" trying to get their clients on the ultra-posh guest list.
One industry insider said: "People are calling everyone they know. Old friends, ex-flames, assistants of assistants – just trying to figure out who got an invite. And more importantly, who didn't."
Bezos' wedding has been described as "the new Met Gala – except you can't buy your way in."
A second source added: "One Oscar winner was caught asking a tech billionaire if he could plus-one him. That's how high the stakes are."
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Donald Trump and reality star turned business mogul Kim Kardashian are both said to be on the wedding guest list.
Trump's invite comes after Bezos and Sánchez were seen at his recent inauguration ceremony in January.
A source close to the event planning team said of the invites: "It's a bold move – but very on brand for Bezos and Lauren, who are leaning into their new power-player image.
"This wedding is as much about flexing influence as it is about love."
One source claimed Kardashian is "honored" to be among the chosen few to attend the ceremony – and is already working with her glam team to prepare for the star-studded event.
Meanwhile, another Hollywood insider joked the Amazon CEO was "not just throwing a wedding — he's throwing a summit."
They added: "It's like Davos meets the Met Gala… on a yacht."
The sources noted non-disclosure agreements are expected to be sent out to those lucky enough to receive an invitation to the Italian soiree.
Bezos proposed to Sánchez with a 20-carat ring, estimated to cost around $2.5million, in May 2023 while the couple were vacationing in the South of France. The couple went on to celebrate their engagement on Bezos' megayacht in Positano, Italy.
During an interview with Vogue, Sánchez confessed she "blacked out a bit" when he popped the question.
After Sánchez said "I do," a source said the couple were "on cloud nine" and "so happy and madly in love."
The insider added: "Her engagement ring is beyond stunning. And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it. You can tell she loves it."