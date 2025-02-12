Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Reveals Cryptic Instagram Message About 'Turbulent' Start to Year — Weeks After Revealing Controversial Trump Inauguration Look 

Sanchez finally addressed the negative reaction in a reflective social media update. The 55-year-old shared a snap of herself staring out the window of a helicopter.

The philanthropist and former news anchor looked contemplative in a denim blue Chanel baseball cap and large matching sunglasses. She served up some ample cleavage in a low-cut white tank top.

Suggesting she was ready to fly, she sat buckled in with a headphone and mic set over her ears.

She captioned the picture: "Some years start with turbulence, but that’s just the wind reminding you to spread your wings. Good to be back in the air…Here’s to flying farther than we ever imagined."