Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Reveals Cryptic Instagram Message About 'Turbulent' Start to Year — Weeks After Revealing Controversial Trump Inauguration Look
Lauren Sanchez has cryptically alluded to the controversial start to her year in a still-sexy Instagram post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The fiancé of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has faced relentless criticism since her revealing outfit at President Trump's inauguration.
Sanchez finally addressed the negative reaction in a reflective social media update. The 55-year-old shared a snap of herself staring out the window of a helicopter.
The philanthropist and former news anchor looked contemplative in a denim blue Chanel baseball cap and large matching sunglasses. She served up some ample cleavage in a low-cut white tank top.
Suggesting she was ready to fly, she sat buckled in with a headphone and mic set over her ears.
She captioned the picture: "Some years start with turbulence, but that’s just the wind reminding you to spread your wings. Good to be back in the air…Here’s to flying farther than we ever imagined."
Sanchez was likely referring to her turbulent clothing choice last month, for which she received a lot of negative feedback.
Despite the formality and tradition of the inauguration, she appeared to opt for a fashion moment showing off her assets.
The Amazon billionaire's fiancée wore a tight-fitting white blazer, which she paired with a lace white bra that could be seen peeking through her coat.
Social media users were quick to call out Sanchez's attire – and didn't hold back when it came to ridiculing her poor fashion taste for the event.
One X user said the 55-year-old's fit was "proof you can't buy class" and "If money doesn’t buy class was a picture in the dictionary."
Another user chimed in, "No dignity. No respect for this prestigious, historical event," and, "I can't believe her outfit choice for such an occasion!"
A third echoed: "Good grief, Lauren Sanchez. Put them away for one day."
Others simply called her a "trash person" and "cheap, fake, classless gold digger!!!"
Soon memes began making there rounds, including one of The Office character Tobby Flenderson saying, "This is really inappropriate."
Others shared a clip from the Seinfeld episode, entitled "The Caddy," in which Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character Elaine buys her friend Sue Ellen a bra – and she proceeds to wear the gift as a top.
Some pointed to Bezos' company as they bashed Sánchez's dress, mocking her outfit was an "Amazon return," while others noted she has no excuse for dressing poorly given her husband's billions.
Liam Payne's Ex Claims One Direction Singer 'Struggled With his Sexuality, Used Heroin, Sexted With Fans' Before Ending Engagement — And Even 'Forced Her To Get An Abortion'
But Sanchez is no stranger to revealing outfits – and isn't afraid to show off for the camera. And what better time to lean into your sexy side than Halloween, when she purred in a seductive Catwoman costume.
In photos she posted to her Instagram, Sanchez showed off her catty outfit, which featured a leather plunging bralette and matching skintight pants. She accessorized the daring ensemble with a whip and black elbow-length gloves.
The racy look was seemingly part of a Halloween couple's costume with her fiancé, Bezos, dressed as Batman. However, she did not reveal her companion’s identity in her post.
Sánchez, who previously worked as a journalist, made headlines in 2018 when her extramarital affair with Bezos was exposed.
Their affair led to Bezos' divorce from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, whom he was married to for 25 years. In April 2019, Sánchez divorced ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, whom she married in 2005.
The Amazon founder and Sanchez became engaged in May 2023 and are said to be in the midst of planning an extravagant wedding.