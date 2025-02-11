Liam Payne's Ex Claims One Direction Singer 'Struggled With his Sexuality, Used Heroin, Sexted With Fans' Before Ending Engagement — And Even 'Forced Her To Get An Abortion'
Maya Henry is dropping bombshells about her relationship with Liam Payne just four months after his sudden death.
The One Direction star reportedly battled with his sexuality, sent inappropriate messages to fans, used heroin, and pressured his former fiancée into having an abortion before they ended their engagement in 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Henry, who dated the late singer for three years, opened up for the first time since his shocking death in October – where his body was found after he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.
The 25-year-old said she loved Payne "very much," but he became "unrecognizable" while on drugs during their relationship – and she found herself in "unsafe and harmful situations" as he struggled with addiction.
She explained: "Initially, it was the drug use and addictions that tore us apart. Anyone who has been with an addict understands how difficult that is.
"While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I'll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up."
An insider further revealed Henry didn’t fully realize the extent of Payne's drug use until near the end of their relationship, stating he regularly used cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, Xanax, pain pills, and eventually began smoking heroin.
She hoped each drug-related incident would serve as a "wake-up call" for him, and she tried to support the troubled star in "fixing things."
Narcotics ultimately played a major role in Payne's death, with toxicology reports showing he had cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack, and a mixture of drugs known as "pink cocaine" in his system when discovered.
Sources close to the singer called his behavior "volatile," stating he was "seeking out drugs, sexting fans, and hiring sex workers."
Henry added: "I knew there were parts of himself he was struggling with — parts of his identity he wasn't ready to fully face, even within our relationship."
Additionally, a source revealed Payne had also been sexting other men while on and off dating the Texan model from 2018 to 2022.
Multiple insiders alleged the X Factor alum "struggled with his sexuality," and Henry reportedly discovered the hitmaker had been sending inappropriate messages to others when he "accidentally broadcasted them to their TV."
The source also claimed the late star pressured Henry into having an abortion in 2020 by giving her an ultimatum.
They alleged: "Liam sent Maya a long message saying it’s either get an abortion and stay with him, or raise the kid alone and he will not acknowledge either of them.
"This was a surprise to Maya, because Liam wanted to have a family, and they were trying for a kid."
Payne was already a father to now seven-year-old Bear, whom he welcomed with ex Cheryl Cole in March 2017.
Two years after ending her engagement with the British singer, Henry sent him a cease-and-desist letter – accusing him of sending "unsolicited and disturbing images and videos" to her and her loved ones.
By then, Payne had moved on and was dating Kate Cassidy, with whom he was in Argentina before his death.