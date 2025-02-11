Your tip
Liam Payne's Ex Claims One Direction Singer 'Struggled With his Sexuality, Used Heroin, Sexted With Fans' Before Ending Engagement — And Even 'Forced Her To Get An Abortion'

Photo of Liam Payne and Maya Henry.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry is opening up about the late singer's troubles before his death.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Maya Henry is dropping bombshells about her relationship with Liam Payne just four months after his sudden death.

The One Direction star reportedly battled with his sexuality, sent inappropriate messages to fans, used heroin, and pressured his former fiancée into having an abortion before they ended their engagement in 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

liam payne property empire value slumps
Source: MEGA

The One Direction star allegedly struggled with his sexuality, sent inappropriate messages to fans, used heroin, and pressured his ex-fiancée into an abortion.

Henry, who dated the late singer for three years, opened up for the first time since his shocking death in October – where his body was found after he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

The 25-year-old said she loved Payne "very much," but he became "unrecognizable" while on drugs during their relationship – and she found herself in "unsafe and harmful situations" as he struggled with addiction.

liam payne ex maya henry singer struggled sexuality heroin drugs sexting abortion
Source: MEGA

Maya Henry revealed her late ex became 'unrecognizable' while on drugs during their three-year relationship.

She explained: "Initially, it was the drug use and addictions that tore us apart. Anyone who has been with an addict understands how difficult that is.

"While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I'll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up."

An insider further revealed Henry didn’t fully realize the extent of Payne's drug use until near the end of their relationship, stating he regularly used cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, Xanax, pain pills, and eventually began smoking heroin.

She hoped each drug-related incident would serve as a "wake-up call" for him, and she tried to support the troubled star in "fixing things."

Narcotics ultimately played a major role in Payne's death, with toxicology reports showing he had cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack, and a mixture of drugs known as "pink cocaine" in his system when discovered.

Sources close to the singer called his behavior "volatile," stating he was "seeking out drugs, sexting fans, and hiring sex workers."

liam payne property empire value slumps
Source: MEGA

Payne died in October at the age of 31 with toxicology reports showing a mix of drugs in his system.

Henry added: "I knew there were parts of himself he was struggling with — parts of his identity he wasn't ready to fully face, even within our relationship."

Additionally, a source revealed Payne had also been sexting other men while on and off dating the Texan model from 2018 to 2022.

Multiple insiders alleged the X Factor alum "struggled with his sexuality," and Henry reportedly discovered the hitmaker had been sending inappropriate messages to others when he "accidentally broadcasted them to their TV."

The source also claimed the late star pressured Henry into having an abortion in 2020 by giving her an ultimatum.

They alleged: "Liam sent Maya a long message saying it’s either get an abortion and stay with him, or raise the kid alone and he will not acknowledge either of them.

"This was a surprise to Maya, because Liam wanted to have a family, and they were trying for a kid."

Payne was already a father to now seven-year-old Bear, whom he welcomed with ex Cheryl Cole in March 2017.

liam payne ex maya henry singer struggled sexuality heroin drugs sexting abortion
Source: MEGA

Henry sent Payne a cease-and-desist letter shortly before his shocking death.

Two years after ending her engagement with the British singer, Henry sent him a cease-and-desist letter – accusing him of sending "unsolicited and disturbing images and videos" to her and her loved ones.

By then, Payne had moved on and was dating Kate Cassidy, with whom he was in Argentina before his death.

