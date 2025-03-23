Your tip
News > Jeff Bezos

Confirmed: Jeff Bezos Invited Prez Donald Trump — and Kim Kardashian — to His Lavish Italian Wedding With Lauren Sanchez

Composite photo of Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos invited Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian to his wedding.

Profile Image

March 23 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

March 23 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez have sent out their wedding invitations after a nearly two-year engagement.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple, who got engaged in May 2023, is set to tie the knot in Venice, Italy, this summer, and it's gearing up to be a star-studded event.

jeff bezos invited donald trump kim kardashian lavish italian wedding
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez have been engaged for two years.

Despite initial rumors of a ceremony in Colorado in December, the couple is now planning to exchange vows on their $500 million yacht, Koru, off the coast of Italy in June.

The wedding invites have reportedly been sent out to several celebrities and A-listers, from Kim Kardashian to President Donald Trump.

jeff bezos invited donald trump kim kardashian lavish italian wedding
Source: MEGA

Several A-list celebrities and world leaders were invited to the wedding ceremony.

A source close to the planning team confirmed the celeb invites and claimed: "It's a bold move — but very on brand for Bezos and Lauren, who are leaning into their new power-player image.

"This wedding is as much about flexing influence as it is about love."

A Hollywood insider joked: "He's not just throwing a wedding — he's throwing a summit. It's like Davos meets the Met Gala… on a yacht."

Sources also say the glammed-up guest list will be met with strict NDAs reportedly being sent out with the invitations.

A separate insider claimed Kardashian is "honored" to be invited and is already working with her glam team to plan multiple looks for the occasion.

jeff bezos invited donald trump kim kardashian lavish italian wedding
Source: MEGA

The wedding is set to take place on Jeff Bezos' $500 million yacht, Koru, off the coast of Italy.

Bezos proposed with a 20-carat, $2.5 million sparkler, Sanchez told Vogue, telling the outlet she "blacked out a bit" when it all happened.

A source claimed the couple were "on cloud nine — so happy and madly in love" after their engagement news.

They added: "Her engagement ring is beyond stunning. And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it. You can tell she loves it."

The couple celebrated their engagement on their megayacht in Positano, Italy, where they were joined by tech giants, celebrities, heads of state and mega-influencers such as Bill Gates, Ari Emanuel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Queen of Jordan Rania Al Abdullah, and Kris Jenner.

jeff bezos invited donald trump kim kardashian lavish italian wedding
Source: MEGA

Bezos and Sanchez previously celebrated their engagement on the billionaire's yacht.

Soon after details of the upcoming nuptials began to come out, Bezos also responded to a post on X that included information found in a recent New York Post article, which cited a report from The Daily Mail, which claimed he and his fiancée were set to have a $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colo., on Dec. 28.

Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman shared the article with the caption: "This is not credible. Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can't spend this much money."

Bezos replied: "Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening."

