Confirmed: Jeff Bezos Invited Prez Donald Trump — and Kim Kardashian — to His Lavish Italian Wedding With Lauren Sanchez

A source close to the planning team confirmed the celeb invites and claimed: "It's a bold move — but very on brand for Bezos and Lauren, who are leaning into their new power-player image.

"This wedding is as much about flexing influence as it is about love."

A Hollywood insider joked: "He's not just throwing a wedding — he's throwing a summit. It's like Davos meets the Met Gala… on a yacht."

Sources also say the glammed-up guest list will be met with strict NDAs reportedly being sent out with the invitations.

A separate insider claimed Kardashian is "honored" to be invited and is already working with her glam team to plan multiple looks for the occasion.