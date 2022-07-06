Where's Camilla? Leonardo DiCaprio Parties With Pal Tobey Maguire At All-White Party In Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime pal Tobey Maguire were seen living it up over the weekend at an exclusive party in Los Angeles surrounded by a ton of young models and social media influencers.

Radar has obtained snaps of the 47-year-old Catch Me If You Can star and the Spiderman star hanging out at the Red, White & Bootsy 4th of July event at Nobu Malibu.