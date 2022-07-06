Where's Camilla? Leonardo DiCaprio Parties With Pal Tobey Maguire At All-White Party In Malibu
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime pal Tobey Maguire were seen living it up over the weekend at an exclusive party in Los Angeles surrounded by a ton of young models and social media influencers.
Radar has obtained snaps of the 47-year-old Catch Me If You Can star and the Spiderman star hanging out at the Red, White & Bootsy 4th of July event at Nobu Malibu.
The party — thrown by REVOLVE & The h.wood Group — was also attended by Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko. At the bash, Leo was seen rocking his signature all-black baseball cap with a plain white shirt.
The actor seemed to be in good spirits as he sipped on a cocktail while chatting with friends. In another snap, Tobey was seen enjoying a VIP table while chatting it up with a female friend.
Leo's 25-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone was not seen in the party photos. The two have been dating for nearly five years.
Camilla's mother Lucila Solá previously dated Al Pacino for years and Camilla even considers the legendary star her "stepfather."
While Camilla was not seen in the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com the actress was with Leo the day before in Malibu. The couple were photographed walking around with their dogs. Tobey was also present for the festivities as was Leo's other longtime friend Lukas Haas.
In 2019, Camila went off on social media after being called out about the 22-year age gap between her and Leo. She posted a photo of Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall with the caption "a love like this." Humphrey and Lauren had a 25-year age difference.
Aside from the occasional comment, Leo and Camila have remained relatively quiet about their relationship over the years. Many fear the actress may be given her pink slip any day now that she has turned 25.
The Hollywood star has long been rumored to phase out girlfriends after they turn a certain age. He has yet to walk down the aisle or pop the question to any of his past lovers.