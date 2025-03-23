New Gene Hackman Mystery: Cops Release Bodycam Video of Star's Staff Who Admitted 'Something Not Right' Outside Home

The body cameras caught a conversation between the cops and contractors at the Unforgiven actor's home as they tried to figure out how the couple passed.

One cop asked a handyman if it could have been a possible gas leak, which the worker responded by saying: "Something is not right".

The handyman told the police: "That big vent you see on the roof by the front door, that thing's like that big around, so it's meant to vent.

"So I just don't... and that mechanical room is pretty d--- tight. I don't see carbon monoxide getting..."

An officer asked if gas could have leaked through kitchen appliances, but the worker said: "It shouldn't. I don't see how this is both of them are down like this. Something's not right."