New Gene Hackman Mystery: Cops Release Bodycam Video of Star's Staff Who Admitted 'Something Not Right' Outside Home
Police officers investigating the death of Gene Hackman have released bodycam footage of when they arrived at his home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home alongside one of their dogs on February 26. New details have emerged as the police investigation unfolds, shedding light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding their deaths.
The body cameras caught a conversation between the cops and contractors at the Unforgiven actor's home as they tried to figure out how the couple passed.
One cop asked a handyman if it could have been a possible gas leak, which the worker responded by saying: "Something is not right".
The handyman told the police: "That big vent you see on the roof by the front door, that thing's like that big around, so it's meant to vent.
"So I just don't... and that mechanical room is pretty d--- tight. I don't see carbon monoxide getting..."
An officer asked if gas could have leaked through kitchen appliances, but the worker said: "It shouldn't. I don't see how this is both of them are down like this. Something's not right."
Footage was also released of authorities dealing with the aftermath and fallout of the deaths.
One clip shows detectives talking to a clearly emotional groundskeeper, Hesse Kasler, who found the bodies. He claimed he had not seen anything suspicious and had no idea what had happened to cause the actor and his wife to pass away.
He said: "[Hackman's] just a normal person and to see that, both of them... sorry, I get attached to all these people, they treat me really well."
An autopsy confirmed that Arakawa died due to a rare rodent-transmitted virus known as Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome a week before her husband.
Hackman's cause of death was linked to cardiovascular disease, with underlying advanced Alzheimer's disease. Medical experts believe that due to his condition, the Mississippi Burning actor may not have been aware of his wife's passing.
According to reports, the Hollywood icon likely spent his final days not being taken care of by his wife.
Dr. Heather Jarrell, Chief Medical Examiner for New Mexico at the office of the Medical Investigator, said: "It's quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased."
During a press conference on Friday, March 7, the medical examiner revealed: "Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer's disease."
"He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think, ultimately, that's what resulted in his death.
"There is no reliable method to determine time or date of death, but it is probably likely Mr. Hackman died around February 18. And based on circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude Ms. Hackman died first, with February 11 the last time she was known to be alive."