EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy's 'Double-Death Probe Was BOTCHED' — We Reveal How Mystery Shrouds Pills and Secret Diary and How Cops 'Messed Up' Evidence and Crucial Crime Scene Detail

Authorities have yet to completely rule out foul play after they discovered the " mummified " remains of Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, on February 26 in their $4million Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa 's deaths have stumped authorities, but one investigator claims the probe into their mysterious final days was "botched," leaving more questions than answers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed the French Connection star's pacemaker last recorded activity on February 17, nine days before his body was discovered.

Meanwhile, sources with knowledge of the investigation claimed the 95-year-old's secret diary could hold key clues about his death – and his final days alone in the home, as Arakawa reportedly died a week before him from a rat-related virus .

While Hackman's daughter initially suspected the couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning, test ruled out the gas as a cause of death.

Arakawa was found on the bathroom floor with pills scattered on the counter. Her hands and feet also showed signs of "mummification."

One of the couple's beloved dogs, a 12-year-old Australian Kelpie mix, was also found deceased in a crate in the couple's closet.

Initially, police reports misidentified which of the couple's three dogs had perished, which our source noted made them wonder about what else investigators missed.

They said: "Seeing errors like that – even though it was minor in the scheme of things – makes you wonder if authorities will ever be able to get to the bottom of what happened, whether there was foul play, a suicide pact, or just a tragic ending."

Another source added: "Either cops lied or just got basic facts wrong. It shatters their credibility. It's impossible to believe what they say now. There are too many unanswered questions and errors."