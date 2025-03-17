Police CONFIRM Gene Hackman's Wife Betsy Arakawa Called Doctors 24 Hours After Investigators Claimed She Died — As Death Timeline Now Thrown for A Loop

The confirmation has added a new hurdle to the mysterious investigation into Hackman and Arakawa's deaths, after authorities claimed they died days apart in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.

Police have confirmed Gene Hackman 's wife Betsy Arakawa called her doctors 24-hours after investigators claimed she had died, throwing their timeline for a loop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Investigators initially said Betsy Arakawa died first on February 11

Investigators initially claimed Arakawa, 65, died first on February 11, followed by Hackman aged 95, on February 18.

But preliminary cell phone data revealed Arakawa made multiple phone calls to the Cloudberry Health Center in Santa Fe on February 12.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office said a statement: "We can now confirm that Mrs. Hackman's phone was utilized on the morning of February 12 to call a medical center in Santa Fe, Cloudberry Health.

"A total of three calls were made that morning, all to the medical center. One incoming call was made to Mrs. Hackman from the same medical center that afternoon.

"That appeared as a missed call on Mrs. Hackman's cell phone."