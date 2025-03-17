Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Gene Hackman

Police CONFIRM Gene Hackman's Wife Betsy Arakawa Called Doctors 24 Hours After Investigators Claimed She Died — As Death Timeline Now Thrown for A Loop

Photo of Gene Hackman
Source: MEGA

Police confirmed Gene Hackman's wife called doctors 24 hours after investigators claimed she died.

Profile Image

March 17 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Police have confirmed Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa called her doctors 24-hours after investigators claimed she had died, throwing their timeline for a loop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The confirmation has added a new hurdle to the mysterious investigation into Hackman and Arakawa's deaths, after authorities claimed they died days apart in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackman doctor claims wife called hours after died inheritance
Source: MEGA

Investigators initially said Betsy Arakawa died first on February 11

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators initially claimed Arakawa, 65, died first on February 11, followed by Hackman aged 95, on February 18.

But preliminary cell phone data revealed Arakawa made multiple phone calls to the Cloudberry Health Center in Santa Fe on February 12.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office said a statement: "We can now confirm that Mrs. Hackman's phone was utilized on the morning of February 12 to call a medical center in Santa Fe, Cloudberry Health.

"A total of three calls were made that morning, all to the medical center. One incoming call was made to Mrs. Hackman from the same medical center that afternoon.

"That appeared as a missed call on Mrs. Hackman's cell phone."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Natalie Suleman and kids

EXCLUSIVE: Octomom Natalie 'Nadiya' Suleman Teases Long Awaited Reveal Of Her Eight Kids' Father — 'The Public Deserve to Know the Truth'

breaking news

BREAKING: The Vivienne's Cause of Death Revealed As 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star's Family Hope to 'Raise Awareness' After Shock Passing

This is a developing story. More to come...

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.