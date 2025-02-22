'Dying' Pope Francis in Critical Condition After Being Rushed to the Hospital Suffering Asthma-Like Respiratory Crisis
Pope Francis was in critical condition at Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Saturday, February 22, after experiencing a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Vatican confirmed the pope's medical condition necessitates high levels of oxygen.
According to a recent statement from the Vatican: "The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment, the prognosis is reserved."
The pontiff, who has been under medical care for a week due to a complicated lung infection, underwent blood transfusions following tests revealing anemia-related issues.
The Vatican carried on with its Holy Year celebrations without the Pope Saturday, as Pope Francis battled pneumonia and a complex respiratory infection that doctors say remains touch-and-go and will keep him hospitalized for at least another week.
Throughout his hospitalization, Pope Francis has been combating pneumonia and a multifaceted respiratory infection, with doctors warning of the looming threat of sepsis as a potential complication, given his age and preexisting respiratory ailments.
Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni highlighted that the Pope's current health condition remains precarious, necessitating continued medical supervision, with sepsis being a primary concern.
Dr. Luigi Carbone, the pontiff's personal physician, emphasized the fragility of patients in critical conditions, stating: "He is not out of danger. So like all fragile patients, I say they are always on the golden scale: In other words, it takes very little to become unbalanced."
The medical team overseeing Pope Francis's treatment has been closely monitoring his response to prescribed medications and oxygen therapy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Pope resisted going to the hospital at first but "was told in no uncertain terms that he was at risk of dying if he stayed in his room in the Vatican," a report stated at the time.
Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid the Pope a visit on Wednesday, who said he was "alert and responsive."
Despite his bad health, it was reported Francis still joked about people betting on his death, as Meloni said he "hasn't lost his proverbial sense of humor."
On the same day, it was said the Swiss Guard, which protects the Pope, was rehearsing his funeral as they were "preparing for the pontiff's death."
As Pope Francis receives medical care, the Vatican is proceeding with its Holy Year observances without the pontiff's physical presence.
Meanwhile, deacons convened at the Vatican for their special Jubilee weekend, with plans for an alternate celebration in place of the Pope's anticipated involvement in the ceremonies.
Despite his absence, many in the church continue to extend their support and prayers for his recovery.