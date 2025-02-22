'Dying' Pope Francis in Critical Condition After Being Rushed to the Hospital Suffering Asthma-Like Respiratory Crisis

According to a recent statement from the Vatican: "The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment, the prognosis is reserved."

The pontiff, who has been under medical care for a week due to a complicated lung infection, underwent blood transfusions following tests revealing anemia-related issues.

The Vatican carried on with its Holy Year celebrations without the Pope Saturday, as Pope Francis battled pneumonia and a complex respiratory infection that doctors say remains touch-and-go and will keep him hospitalized for at least another week.