Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman Bombshell: Doctor Claims Wife Called Him 24 Hours After Officers Said She Died — as Drama Over Actor's Inheritance Explodes

Photo of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa
Source: MEGA

Betsy Arakawa allegedly contacted a doctor a day after the medical examiner said she died.

Profile Image

March 16 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Questions have arisen concerning the timeline of events leading up to the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Dr. Josiah Child, a medical professional from Cloudberry Health in Santa Fe, has contradicted the initial report from the Santa Fe medical examiner, claiming Arakawa, 65, died a week before her husband, 95.

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackman doctor claims wife called hours after died inheritance
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman died at 95.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Dr. Child, Hackman's wife reached out to his clinic on February 12, a day after the medical examiner stated as the date of her passing. Additionally, she had canceled a prior appointment, citing her husband's poor health as the reason.

The medical examiner had attributed Arakawa death to hantavirus, a rare respiratory disease transmitted by rodents, on February 11.

They claimed she died a week before the Mississippi Burning actor succumbed to heart failure and Alzheimer's disease on February 18.

Dr. Child said: "She called back on the morning of February 12 and spoke to one of our doctors who told her to come in that afternoon.

"We made her an appointment, but she never showed up. She did not show any symptoms of respiratory distress. The appointment wasn't for anything related to hantavirus. We tried calling her a couple of times with no reply."

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackman doctor claims wife called hours after died inheritance
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were both found dead in their Santa Fe home.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple were found in their Santa Fe home, with Betsy on the bathroom floor surrounded by pills and Gene in a utility room nearby.

Tragically, one of their dogs also died due to starvation and dehydration.

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackman doctor claims wife called hours after died inheritance
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman died of heart failure and complications with Alzheimer's disease.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Child's revelation has added a layer of mystery to the circumstances surrounding Awakawa's death as the drama surrounding the Hollywood actor's inheritance blows up.

According to California attorney Tre Lovell, the actor's will, last updated in 2005, named the actor's wife as the sole beneficiary.

If she died before Hackman, the estate could bypass the will altogether.

Legal experts claimed this timeline could mean Hackman's estate defaults to his three children, Christopher, 65, Elizabeth, 62, and Leslie, 58, under intestate succession laws.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
cocaine pills debt and swigging vodka at am radar reveals pamela bach hasselhoff tormented final days pp

EXCLUSIVE: Cocaine, Pills, Debt and Swigging Vodka at 11am — RADAR Reveals Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's Tormented Final Days

jennifer lopez revenge romance new man revealed moved on with hunky new co star rumors grow ben affleck back ex wife jennifer garner pp

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's 'Revenge Romance New Man' Revealed! How Diva Has 'Moved On' With Hunky New Co-Star — As Rumors Grow Her Former Husband Ben Affleck is Back With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackman doctor claims wife called hours after died inheritance
Source: MEGA

The state attorney also claimed the Gene Hackman's will was last updated in 2005.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Lovell stated: "The estate will actually be probated in accordance with intestate succession laws, and the children would be lawfully next in line to inherit."

The state attorney also claimed the actor's will was last updated in 2005.

Awakawa's will also complicate matters.

She had left her assets to her husband, with a clause stating that if they died within 90 days of each other, her estate would be placed in a trust and later donated to charity.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.