Gene Hackman Bombshell: Doctor Claims Wife Called Him 24 Hours After Officers Said She Died — as Drama Over Actor's Inheritance Explodes

According to Dr. Child, Hackman's wife reached out to his clinic on February 12, a day after the medical examiner stated as the date of her passing. Additionally, she had canceled a prior appointment, citing her husband's poor health as the reason.

The medical examiner had attributed Arakawa death to hantavirus, a rare respiratory disease transmitted by rodents, on February 11.

They claimed she died a week before the Mississippi Burning actor succumbed to heart failure and Alzheimer's disease on February 18.

Dr. Child said: "She called back on the morning of February 12 and spoke to one of our doctors who told her to come in that afternoon.

"We made her an appointment, but she never showed up. She did not show any symptoms of respiratory distress. The appointment wasn't for anything related to hantavirus. We tried calling her a couple of times with no reply."