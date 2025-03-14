Your tip
Gene Hackman

Bitter Battle Over Gene Hackman's $80Million Fortunes 'Set to Erupt' as Full Details of Hollywood Icon's Will Are Revealed After His and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Grim Double-Death

Photo of Betsy Arakawa and Gene Hackman
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their mansion.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 14 2025, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

The very bitter battle over Gene Hackman's $80million fortune is "set to erupt" one month after he died.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking details of the Hollywood icon's will after his and wife Betsy Arakawa's horrifying double-death.

gene hackman alzheimers stumbled around passed away unaware betsy arakawa
Source: MEGA

Before his shocking passing, the award-winning actor left a fortune worth $80million to his wife, Betsy, 65.

Before his shocking passing, the award-winning actor left a fortune worth $80million to his wife, Betsy, 65.

Since the actor was once estranged from his three children – son Christopher Allen, 65, and daughters Leslie Anne, 58, and Elizabeth Jean, 62 – it is unknown if they were left anything in his will, which was last signed in 2005.

A legal expert told DailyMail.com, "If he died first and she [Betsy] had survived, it would’ve been World War III. His kids would've probably gone crazy."

According to the site, Arakawa's will states to distribute her assets to charitable organizations and the settlement of medical debts.

gene hackman betsy arakawas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa died days before him.

The site's source claimed Hackman's son Chris hired a prominent California trust and estate attorney, Andrew M. Katzenstein, which is a sign "something is going on."

The insider added: "By hiring Katzenstein, it shows that he [Chris] is definitely trying to protect his interests."

The source said: "I don’t know why the girls [daughters] are not represented. That tells me that there must be some trouble brewing."

Due to Hackman's successful career in Hollywood, it often caused periods of estrangement with his three children, but they ultimately reconciled their relationships.

According to reports, the actor's nephew, Tim Hackman, said he was never estranged from the family, he just lived a reclusive life.

gene hackman daughter leslie anne
Source: MEGA

The actor's daughter Leslie revealed she hadn't seen the actor in months but still remained on good terms.

Following the heartbreaking news about her father, Leslie revealed she hadn't seen the actor in months but still remained on good terms.

She told DailyMail.com: "We were close. I hadn’t talked to them for a couple months, but everything was normal and everything was good."

As previously reported, the actor, his wife, and dog were all found dead in their home at the end of February.

A few weeks after the news broke, Hackman died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, worsened due to his Alzheimer's.

Arakawa, 65, died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, a rare disease carried by rodents.

gene hackman betsy arakawas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Hackman was said by his daughter Leslie to be in 'good health' before his death.

The actor's autopsy showed no signs of internal or external trauma but did note severe heart disease as well as evidence of prior heart attacks.

It was also reported Arakawa died in the home days before Hackman.

The actor and his wife were dead for reportedly two weeks before their bodies were found in a "mummified" condition.

Hackman's contractor of 16 years, Jesse Kesler, 52, was identified as one of two workers who discovered the actor and his wife dead in their mansion.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, he said: "I wish I'd gone in quicker... I might have been able to save Gene or the dog.

"To be honest, it was awful. It was one of the worst days of my life, and I've had some bad days. To see someone like that.

"I was hoping for a better outcome, that maybe they were out of town and they just didn't tell anyone, or they got locked in the wine cellar by accident."

