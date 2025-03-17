EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity 'Grind-to-Glory Index' Reveals the VERY Humble First Paychecks of Today's Biggest Stars — From Harry Styles' Bakery Job to Margot Robbie's Subway Gig

A new list posted by BetMGM Casino notes the salaries of plenty of some of the most notable faces in the world, including the former One Direction singer.

Before he made it big with the boy band and as a solo artist, Styles was keeping it low-key and sweet while working at a bakery in Cheshire where he would reel in about $2,942 per year – however, he was just 16 years old at the time.

Styles' bank account has improved a tad as he's now worth about $120million.