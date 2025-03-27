EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Legal Team 'Scrambling To Get her Brand Deal Signed Off' After Diva Duchess 'Gave Them a Monster Dressing Down'

Royal author and journalist Phil Dampier said: "Nothing happens by accident and she would have thought this through and knows putting a photo of her children out at the same time as her clothing line would get maximum publicity."

She added a dove emoji and wrote: "Every day is a love story."

Markle has 2.6million on her personal account, while As Ever has around 734,000.

Her closet of upmarket gear includes a Heidi Merrick’s "Windsor" gown for an eye-watering $1,500, a $750 pair of Saint Laurent sandals, a $550 necklace and a $250 linen shirt.

All the clothes and accessories listed have links for followers to click and buy, and Markle may get money when they do.

A note plugging the range says: "Please note, some products may contain commissionable links!"

Markle, who recently revealed on her Netflix show she wanted to be known as Meghan Sussex, teased there will be "more to come."

Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to the late Queen, said cashing in on her royal links would have broken the terms of the Megxit deal had she been promoting her new collection in the UK.

He said: "It’s tacky, everything they do is tacky", adding it was "a mixture of a lack of imagination and desperation."