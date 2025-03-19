EXCLUSIVE: Heavily Redacted Prince Harry Visa Papers Spark Wild Conspiracy Theory Rogue Royal Had an STD — As Critics Rage Over 'Hypocrisy' of 'Cover-Up'

On the surface, the redacted docs seem to reveal little, despite previous claims there was enough to have the royal booted from America.

According to a lawyer from the Department of Homeland Security, Harry's application followed all the "applicable rules and regulations."

However, one particular passage has raised eyebrows on social media.

As part of the legal argument against releasing the papers, one section warned: "To release his exact status could subject him to reasonably foreseeable harm in the form of harassment as well as unwanted contact by the media and others."