EXCLUSIVE: Heavily Redacted Prince Harry Visa Papers Spark Wild Conspiracy Theory Rogue Royal Had an STD — As Critics Rage Over 'Hypocrisy' of 'Cover-Up'

Prince Harry fought to keep the visa papers classified.

March 19 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's heavily redacted visa application papers have uncovered a question the royal may not want to have to answer, RadarOnline.com can reveal – is he hiding a dangerous sexually transmitted disease?

The previously unseen documents were hoped to give the clearest indication yet as to whether the Duke of Sussex admitted on his immigration paperwork to taking cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms.

On the surface, the redacted docs seem to reveal little, despite previous claims there was enough to have the royal booted from America.

According to a lawyer from the Department of Homeland Security, Harry's application followed all the "applicable rules and regulations."

However, one particular passage has raised eyebrows on social media.

As part of the legal argument against releasing the papers, one section warned: "To release his exact status could subject him to reasonably foreseeable harm in the form of harassment as well as unwanted contact by the media and others."

Several conspiracy theorists speculated if this is referring to Harry's personal health.

One person shared the papers on X, tweeting: "Reading through Prince Harry’s visa document drop and the parts that haven’t been redacted give you an idea of how bad Harry is and what they are hiding.

"Like these pages for example.. does Harry have a STD?!"

Another commented: "What's the point of releasing massively redacted files which no one can male heads or tails of? This only gives rise to further suspicions of exploiting the (royal family) status."

One person remarked: "Anyone that needs documents to be that heavily redacted is NOT a person of good moral character. How disrespectful to the American public to hide information like this."

Others attacked Harry's character and seemingly special treatment.

One person noted: "I have come to the realisation that no matter how stupid, pointless & infuriating Harry is, he will be treated with privilege by the world as he is the son of (King Charles III) & Princess Diana. He's never been accountable for his actions & he probably never will be."

While a user slammed: "He only likes Redacted transparency. He’s still a confirmed liar. His reputation is lower than that pond scum he married.

"So he will never be happy with his life. It will always be someone else’s fault. We can sit and watch his misery frame by frame and laugh at his mistakes."

Harry's application papers were released after right-wing-think tank Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit demanding it, which they claimed would reveal the Duke lied about his drug use on his visa papers.

The lawsuit was previously filed after the dad-of-two admitted in his Spare memoir that he'd taken drugs including cocaine and magic mushrooms when he was younger. All U.S. visa applicants need to disclose current and past drug use.

The six documents – released on Tuesday after Judge Carl Nichols gave a deadline – featured pages of blocked out text, meant to protect Harry's privacy as well as to keep him from being "harassed."

Jarrod Panter, the chief FOIA officer at DHS, also made clear Harry did not get "preferential treatment."

He said: "The records, as explained above, do not support such an allegation but show the regulatory process involved in reviewing and granting immigration benefits which was done in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act and applicable rules and regulation."

