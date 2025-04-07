Prince Andrew's 'Abuse' Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Horrific Injuries That Left Her With 'Four Days to Live' May 'Not Have All Been Caused by Crash'
The mystery surrounding Virginia Giuffre's horrific injuries has deepened after her brother claimed a bus crash was not solely to blame.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Andrew’s abuse accuser's sibling Sky Roberts has now dropped a new bombshell surrounding her injuries, which she said left her with just "four days to live."
He said: "Let's be clear, she never stated in the bus accident the cause of all her other injuries."
Roberts confirmed doctors had told his sister, who has now been discharged from the hospital, she would have died within four days had she not received medical treatment — not that she had just days to live.
And in a revelation that raises fresh questions over what really happened, Roberts added: "Nobody ever said her liver issues and kidney failure were ever from that.
"We still don't know if it is, I'm not a medical professional. That's up to her doctor to determine."
Roberts said while he doesn't know "what happened internally to her," the bruising shown in the viral photo "is consistent (with a car crash)."
His comments come after cops cast doubt over Giuffre's account, logging the crash as a minor traffic incident with no injuries reported at the time.
Parents of kids onboard the school bus also hit out at the claims — calling her version of events "lies" and "sick."
Giuffre, 41, had claimed in her since-deleted post that she was being transferred to a urology unit for kidney failure, adding: "They've given me four days to live."
She begged to see her children "one last time" in a post that shocked fans and reignited interest in the woman who helped bring down Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
But critics were quick to point out inconsistencies – with the bus driver, passengers, and even her own car’s driver all contradicting her version of events.
The driver of Giuffre's car, Cheryl Sassela, 71, said, "I'm sure Virginia will release a statement soon to clear it all up. I’m not covering for her. I’m not implicated in a cover-up."
And a mom whose three kids were on the bus said: "It's lies. I don’t know what she is trying to get from all of it (...) but I do feel bad for her, and I hope she gets help."
Adding fuel to the fire, Giuffre had been charged just ten days before the crash with breaching a family violence restraining order – and is due back in court on April 9.
She entered no plea during her March 14 appearance at Joondalup Magistrates Court.
A spokesperson said Giuffre is "marginally better but still in serious condition" following treatment in Perth.
The mom-of-three has been living a reclusive life in rural Western Australia after separating from husband Robert Giuffre earlier this year.
The couple – who married just ten days after meeting – had been together for 22 years but reportedly split amid a toxic breakdown.