Prince Andrew's Ex Unleashes Extraordinarily B----- Taunt At Shamed Royal's 'Sex Abuse Victim' Virginia Giuffre as She Faces Questions About Dying Claims After Horror Crash

Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend has blasted his accuser over her "days to live" crash claim, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Virginia Giuffre, who was allegedly trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and accused Andrew of sexually abusing her at 17, recently revealed she's suffering from fatal kidney failure after a bus collision.

Source: MEGA Virginia claimed to be trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and accused Andrew of sexually abusing her at 17.

The 41-year-old mother-of-three said she has only "days to live," posting a photo on Instagram of herself in a hospital bed covered in bruises. People have since been responding to the questionable post, including Lady Victoria Hervey – who briefly dated the disgraced Duke of York in 1999.

Source: MEGA Lady Victoria claimed Virginia was 'conveniently dying to evade jail' after she claimed she had four days to live.

Lady Victoria slammed Virginia with a harsh message, claiming the accident was "karma." She wrote on Instagram: "If Virginia Giuffre really does have days to live, then a complete confession is needed. "I don't believe it though, the FBI are on her right now and arrest warrants are coming. She's conveniently dying to evade jail.

"I think it's time that Robert Giuffre, who has custody of their teenage children, speaks." Virginia recently separated from her husband – Australian martial arts instructor Robert – after 22 years of marriage, and claims she is now estranged from their three teenage children.

In their final Instagram post together, Virginia even stated Robert "rescued me from the clutches of Epstein and Maxwell." Lady Victoria kept up her harsh jab, claiming Robert "knows the truth" about Virginia's "fake photo and all her con jobs."

Speaking to MailOnline, she expressed further skepticism about Virginia's claims, saying: "Virginia Guiffre is a fantasist. It's been a long drawn out process these last few years, but it's unravelling. "Her lies are being exposed. Let's see in three days, but I bet she will still be alive."

Source: INSTAGRAM/@virginiarobertsrising11 Virginia said her husband, Robert, has 'rescued her from the clutches of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.'

Earlier this week, Virginia uploaded the jarring photo of her covered in bruises, where she pleaded in her caption to "see her babies one last time." She wrote: "This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

"I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology." She then admitted: "I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. "S--- in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s--- at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life."

Police in Australia have confirmed Virginia was involved in a "minor" crash with a bus in Neergabby, north of Perth, on March 24, with no injuries reported. The bus driver reported the incident the following day, and the car sustained about $2,000 in damage. Virginia's spokesperson, Dini von Mueffing, stated she was in a serious accident and is receiving medical care, expressing gratitude for the support and well-wishes.

Source: MEGA Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Virginia became a key figure in a global scandal after suing billionaire Epstein in 2015, accusing him of trafficking her for sex at 16. She also claimed she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell while working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. In 2017, Giuffre and Maxwell settled a defamation case.