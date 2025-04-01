Death Fears Rise For Prince Andrew's Sex Abuse 'Victim' Virginia Giuffre — As Lawyer Grimly Says Her Condition After Nightmare Crash Is 'Very Bad'
Virginia Giuffre is in a "very bad situation" according to her lawyer, after she was involved in a horror bus crash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the mother-of-three, who was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17, is receiving medical care in hospital after claiming she has just "four days to live" following the smash.
She shared a shocking picture of herself from a hospital bed to Instagram on March 30 – shown above – which revealed she was covered in bruises.
In a caption alongside the post, Giuffre begged to see her children "one last time" and claimed to be suffering from kidney failure.
She wrote: "They've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.
"I think it's important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110kmh as we were slowing down for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can."
Giuffre said she was "ready to go" – but "not until I see my babies".
And she went on to thank her supporters for being a "great part" of her life.
Addressing the post on Monday night, Giuffre's former lawyer said it was "a very bad situation".
Brad Edwards, who represented the mum in her previous legal cases, said his team were "hoping for better news in the coming days" and that he hoped she would pull through with good medical care.
Giuffre's publicist, Dini von Mueffling, added: "Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital.
"She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."
Details of the crash are sparse and it is not clear where or when it took place.
Giuffre's father earlier said he was "praying" for his daughter, who claims to be estranged from her three teen children after separating from her husband.
It comes after she accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she travelled with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
An infamous photo of the trio – which Andrew claimed to know nothing about – showed the disgraced Duke grinning while gripping Virginia by her midriff.
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Dramatically Breaks Silence on Wild Conspiracy Theory Justin Bieber is His Real Father — 'No Bro, Scotty is My Dad!'
Andrew was spared a humiliating court battle over the claims, and three years ago, paid the mom millions in an out-of-court settlement, while denying sexual assault accusations.
It marked the first time the duke had shown contrition over his relationship with Epstein and Maxwell.
He had previously defended his friendship with the pedophile as having "seriously beneficial outcomes" away from the rape allegations.
Giuffre first sued Andrew in August 2021.
It was the first time she had brought action against him after going public with the allegations in 2011.
She claims she was trafficked and forced to have sex with the Andrew for the first time at Maxwell's house in London after a night out at the club Tramp.
The mum also claimed she was forced to have sex with the Duke on at least two further occasions by Maxwell and Epstein.
She added she feared for her life when she was allegedly forced to have sex with Andrew, who is accused of having been aware of her age and status as a "sex-trafficking victim."