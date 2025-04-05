EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Cynically' Plotting PR Campaign to Discredit 'Sex Abuse' Victim Virginia Giuffre — After She Was Lifted by Cops Following Claim She Had Only '4 Days to Live'
Disgraced royal Prince Andrew is eying a return to public life after his alleged sex abuse victim Virginia Giuffre was unmasked as lying about a life-threatening auto accident.
The once respected member of the British monarchy is in talks with leading UK spin doctors to orchestrate a public relations campaign to discredit the woman he paid $15m to in an out-of-court settlement as he yearns to return to his royal duties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Oily Andrew, 65, was kicked into the wilderness by the Queen and brother Charles over his links to sex beast financier Jeffrey Epstein and claims he abused Giuffre, 41, but now he's seeking redemption.
A respected royal commentator told us: "It might seem like a cynical move but he's looking to get back into life as a working royal and this development might give him an opening. If he can discredit Virginia some more then there could be chink of light for him."
Giuffre sparked concerns when she posted a shocking photo, claiming she was dying and had four days to live after being hit by a school bus. The picture appeared to have been taken from a hospital bed.
However, police in Australia said they only had a record of a minor crash.
She was charged with breaching a restraining order just days before she claimed she was dying.
Royal author Robert Jobson said: "Surely, we should look to the evidence. And in this case, it all hinges on his accuser being a credible witness; if she isn’t, his claims of innocence might not ring quite so hollow.
"After all, he was never found guilty. He wanted to fight in court but given that the late Queen’s Jubilee would have been ruined if he did so, he was ordered not to by the powers that be.
"Andrew settled out of court but has always denied wrongdoing. The lucrative settlement meant that Ms Giuffre’s claims, the ones that destroyed his public life, were never tested in cross-examination.
"For Prince Andrew, this could be the first moment in years where public opinion begins to shift. Not towards redemption – the Epstein stain is indelible – but perhaps towards a reassessment.
"A possibility, however faint, that he wasn’t lying. This isn’t about exoneration. Far from it. It’s about the weight of credibility. And in the court of public opinion, that counts for everything."
Andrew is fuming over being iced out by Britain's royal family and their high society pals, and now the disgraced Duke of York is plotting to extract his revenge with a poison-pen memoir, RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this year.
"Andrew's sick to death of being this punching bag for everyone, especially when there are plenty of people in his orbit who have gotten away with much worse," an insider said.
They added: "He knows more about people than anyone realizes – and he's decided it's time to start using that information."