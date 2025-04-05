Oily Andrew, 65, was kicked into the wilderness by the Queen and brother Charles over his links to sex beast financier Jeffrey Epstein and claims he abused Giuffre, 41, but now he's seeking redemption.

A respected royal commentator told us: "It might seem like a cynical move but he's looking to get back into life as a working royal and this development might give him an opening. If he can discredit Virginia some more then there could be chink of light for him."

Giuffre sparked concerns when she posted a shocking photo, claiming she was dying and had four days to live after being hit by a school bus. The picture appeared to have been taken from a hospital bed.

However, police in Australia said they only had a record of a minor crash.

She was charged with breaching a restraining order just days before she claimed she was dying.