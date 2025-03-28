King Charles, 76, 'Back at Work' After Cancer Treatment Side Effects Landed Him in Hospital — 'It Was a Bump in the Road'

Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles experienced "temporary side effects" from his cancer treatment, and he has now pulled out of a string of engagements set for Friday.

Sources say this trip to hospital was not unexpected and that his treatment is heading in the right direction.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.

"His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.

"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled.

"His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."