King Charles, 76, 'Back at Work' After Cancer Treatment Side Effects Landed Him in Hospital — 'It Was a Bump in the Road'
King Charles has already returned to duty after side effects to his cancer treatment landed him in hospital.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch, 76, is now back at Clarence House after he visited hospital on March 27.
Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles experienced "temporary side effects" from his cancer treatment, and he has now pulled out of a string of engagements set for Friday.
Sources say this trip to hospital was not unexpected and that his treatment is heading in the right direction.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.
"His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.
"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled.
"His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."
The King's hospital dash to The London Clinic was due to side effects coming after a busy work schedule, it is understood.
While Buckingham Palace has said it will not comment on the side effects, they are understood to not be uncommon with cancer patients.
The King was at home at Clarence House on Thursday evening where he was said to be in good form and continuing to work on State Papers and making calls from his study.
He had been taken to hospital by car and not by emergency services, the palace said.
It also confirmed that Queen Camilla did not join the King at hospital.
A palace spokesman said: "His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon.
“Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion.
"He very much hopes that they can be rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Green-fingered Charles is growing his own crop of cannabis in the grounds of his country pile as he turns to the drug to ease the ravages of cancer.
Courtiers say the monarch is cultivating his own supply of weed at his Highgrove House stately home in the UK county of Gloucestershire.
The plant-mad sovereign, who runs his own organic food firm, is putting his trust in the medicinal and pain-killing benefits of cannabis.
And he’s now puffing on his own home-grown product.
A royal flunky told us: "Charles has always led a very healthy lifestyle and so he has been particularly angered and irked by his cancer diagnosis but also, as a result of his love and deep knowledge of all things natural, he's looked at cannabis as a means of fighting the disease and also of killing the pain the cancer is causing him.
"He is a very open-minded chap and doesn't shut himself off to any form of cure or pain relief, so that end he's been tending a little crop of cannabis in one of the greenhouses at Highgrove.
"But it's nothing too large – I don't think he's going to start selling the stuff in the Highgrove House shop, otherwise the local police might come knocking on his door!"