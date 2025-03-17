EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Has Turned to Mind-Bending Drugs' As Cancer Battle Becomes 'Agonizing' — With 'Dying' Monarch Proudly Telling Fans He Is Listening to One of World's Most Famous Stoner Singers
King Charles has turned to medicinal cannabis as a cure for killer cancer, it has been claimed by well-placed Buckingham Palace insiders.
The 76-year-old monarch, who is a lover of alternative medicines, gardens and wacky wellness cures, has turned to the mind-bending drug in a bid to eke out a few more months as the UK's head of state, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Some scientists believe medicinal cannabis can kill or inhibit cancer cells without impacting normal cells, revealing its potential as a treatment rather than simply a pain relief medication.
And a palace source told us: "Charles is trying every cure in the book – and now some which aren't! The cancer diagnosis has rocked him to the core and he feels there's no harm in trying something experimental.
"He has always been a champion of homeopathic medicines and cures and sees there is no danger in trying the cannabis route. He's read all the studies around its benefits and is giving it a go."
The sovereign is desperate to follow in the footsteps of daughter-in-law Kate Middleton who recently revealed she'd beaten the disease after months of treatment.
And his love of cannabis has been reflected in an Apple playlist recently released by King Charles.
The King’s Music Room saw him celebrate Commonwealth Day by sharing songs he likes from across the family of nations...with drug-loving reggae icon Bob Marley being a favourite with his hit Could You Be Loved on the list.
The insider said: "Charles wants to make it until at least his 77th birthday – but knows he may not as he is now in so much pain.
"Bob Marley knew all about the supposed medicinal benefits of weed and Charles is now very much an expert on the subject!"
The full playlist released by Charles includes tracks by Kylie Minogue, Beyoncé and Grace Jones. Brit stars Raye and Davido also appear.
He said: "Throughout my life music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.
"But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy. So this is what I particularly wanted to share: songs which have brought me joy."
Middleton is officially cancer-free – with RadarOnline.com revealing earlier this year the Princess of Wales had announced she was in remission four months after she completed cancer treatment.
Middleton, 43, gave an update on her health following a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she underwent chemotherapy.
Revealed: The NUCLEAR BOMB and Ransom Theory That Could Finally Crack Mystery D.B. Cooper Hijacking Case — Thanks To Microscopic Evidence From Clip-On Tie
The mother-of-three returned to the hospital to thank her care team after reaching the emotional milestone.
She wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.
"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.
"We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."