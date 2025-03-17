EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Has Turned to Mind-Bending Drugs' As Cancer Battle Becomes 'Agonizing' — With 'Dying' Monarch Proudly Telling Fans He Is Listening to One of World's Most Famous Stoner Singers

King Charles has turned to medicinal cannabis as a cure for killer cancer, it has been claimed by well-placed Buckingham Palace insiders.

The 76-year-old monarch, who is a lover of alternative medicines, gardens and wacky wellness cures, has turned to the mind-bending drug in a bid to eke out a few more months as the UK's head of state, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Some scientists believe medicinal cannabis can kill or inhibit cancer cells without impacting normal cells, revealing its potential as a treatment rather than simply a pain relief medication.

And a palace source told us: "Charles is trying every cure in the book – and now some which aren't! The cancer diagnosis has rocked him to the core and he feels there's no harm in trying something experimental.

"He has always been a champion of homeopathic medicines and cures and sees there is no danger in trying the cannabis route. He's read all the studies around its benefits and is giving it a go."