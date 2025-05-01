EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria Baldwin Demands Husband Alec, 67, Go Under the Knife to Fix His 'Fat Pad' Baggy Eyes
Selfish celeb wife Hilaria Baldwin admits she's had some nip/tucks to revitalize her looks, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's demanding that her Emmy-winning hubby, Alec, go under the knife to fix up his baggy eyes – so she'll look good.
"She wants Alec to get cosmetic surgery to correct them ASAP because they make him look bad, and that's a reflection on her," explained an insider. "Alec will likely do it because he does everything Hilaria wants."
The 67-year-old actor's appearance has been slipping in recent years, especially after he was charged with manslaughter in the 2021 accidental shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Even though the case was dismissed over a technicality involving the handling of evidence by the prosecution, sources said he's still traumatized by the experience.
"Hilaria is watching Alec age before her eyes, but most concerning are the unsightly pouches underneath his eyes. There are times she feels she's talking to Droopy Dog," said the insider, referring to the baggy-eyed cartoon character.
"She's tried putting tea bags on them and creams and expensive serums, but they keep coming back. Alec doesn't seem to mind and accepts that they're just part of his face, but they're a real turnoff to Hilaria, who calls them 'gross.'"
Medical experts said puffy eyes are often the result of fluid retention from the natural aging process, allergies, lack of sleep and other causes.
But Hilaria, who was recently embroiled in her own controversy over her fake Spanish accent, is said to be chronically image-conscious and not happy about Alec looking so old.
"It's just another example of how she treats him like dirt," noted the insider. “This is putting even more strain on their marriage."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Hilaria, 41, seems to have a knack for emasculating Alec, like their cringeworthy red-carpet scene at the March 11 opening party for Planet Hollywood in NYC.
Hilaria was being interviewed when Alec tried to get a word in. "Oh my God, when I'm talking, you're not talking," she blurted out.
Alec apologized for interrupting, but Hilaria didn't let up, saying: "This is why we'll just have to cut him out of the show."
Added our source: "Hilaria is a very glamorous lady, or tries to be, and Alec is ruining that image with his baggy eyes.
"Things are becoming increasingly hostile at home, and it's having an effect on the marriage."