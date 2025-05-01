EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria Baldwin Demands Husband Alec, 67, Go Under the Knife to Fix His 'Fat Pad' Baggy Eyes

Selfish celeb wife Hilaria Baldwin admits she's had some nip/tucks to revitalize her looks, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's demanding that her Emmy-winning hubby, Alec, go under the knife to fix up his baggy eyes – so she'll look good.

"She wants Alec to get cosmetic surgery to correct them ASAP because they make him look bad, and that's a reflection on her," explained an insider. "Alec will likely do it because he does everything Hilaria wants."

The 67-year-old actor's appearance has been slipping in recent years, especially after he was charged with manslaughter in the 2021 accidental shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.