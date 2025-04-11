EXCLUSIVE: 'Hopeless' Hilaria Baldwin 'Begging Fallen Reality TV Queen Kris Jenner for Advice on How to Save Her Tanking TLC Show'

As ratings for the new reality series The Baldwins plunge, RadarOnline.com can reveal desperate Hilaria Baldwin has turned to Kris Jenner, who she knows has a soft spot for her husband, Alec, for advice on how to save her show from total catastrophe.

"Hilaria's crying the blues to Kris hoping she'll help," our insider said. "Hilaria had such high hopes for The Baldwins. She was inspired by what the Kardos were doing, but the debut was a disappointment, the critics hate it and are being so mean, and they're losing viewers."

The Baldwins premiered on February 23 on TLC with an unimpressive 682,000 viewers, and just 423,000 viewers tuned in for the March 2 episode.