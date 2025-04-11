EXCLUSIVE: 'Hopeless' Hilaria Baldwin 'Begging Fallen Reality TV Queen Kris Jenner for Advice on How to Save Her Tanking TLC Show'
As ratings for the new reality series The Baldwins plunge, RadarOnline.com can reveal desperate Hilaria Baldwin has turned to Kris Jenner, who she knows has a soft spot for her husband, Alec, for advice on how to save her show from total catastrophe.
"Hilaria's crying the blues to Kris hoping she'll help," our insider said. "Hilaria had such high hopes for The Baldwins. She was inspired by what the Kardos were doing, but the debut was a disappointment, the critics hate it and are being so mean, and they're losing viewers."
The Baldwins premiered on February 23 on TLC with an unimpressive 682,000 viewers, and just 423,000 viewers tuned in for the March 2 episode.
Critics have savaged the show, which follows Alec, 66, and his 41-year-old yoga-teacher wife as they parent their seven children, aged 2 to 11 – calling it "dreadful" and slamming it as being in "extremely poor taste" on the heels of Alec's recent acquittal in a highly publicized trial for the accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins of the set of his western film Rust in 2021.
One reviewer trashed The Baldwins as feeling "like being trapped on a vacation with someone else's family and watching with creeping horror as they get on each other's nerves."
According to the insider, Hilaria is taking the criticism like a shot to the heart and has turned to savvy reality TV producer Kris, 69, who managed her family's reality show to huge success and cash.
"Hilaria follows all the Kardashians and likes all their posts, and is literally glued to their show," our insider added. "Now she feels that Kris is the only one who could possibly save her show."
And Hilaria is in luck because the Kardashians momager has reportedly always thought "fondly" of Alec and considers him "a very good actor."
But sources warn even with Jenner's help, Hilaria has a huge task ahead to keep this sinking ship afloat – especially since she didn't win any admirers for recently lashing out at Alec in public.
While the couple was being interviewed on the red carpet at the Planet Hollywood Times Square opening party in New York City, Alec kept interrupting when Hilaria was speaking and she exploded: "Stop, you're annoying me, you're distracting me, it's not cute" – and ordered him: "When I'm talking, you're not talking."
Our insider said: "Hilaria snaps at Alec in public and in private, but she's sweet as honey to people she really respects – and Kris easily falls into that category."