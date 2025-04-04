Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meddling Momager Kris Jenner 'Champing at the Bit' to Get Hold of TV Exclusive On Daughter and Timothée Chalamet's Wedding – 'She Thinks it's Her Show's Lifeline'

Kris Jenner is said to be gagging for a TV exclusive on daughter Kylie and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's wedding.

April 4 2025

Reality TV momager Kris Jenner is champing at the bit to mastermind a ratings-grabbing wedding juggernaut for her daughter Kylie Jenner and Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet as rumors swirl about their imminent engagement – but the miffed makeup mogul, 27, is telling her meddling mother to back off, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kris is determined to have her way," our insider said of the Kardashians matriarch. "She's seeing a huge opportunity for a televised event, photos and video of the proposal, a documentary-style film on the buildup to the ceremony itself, sponsors for the wedding and reception, and tons of merchandise. The wheels of Kris' mind never stop spinning."

Kris Jenner once kept Kanye West in line, and now she's eyeing Timothée Chalamet as her next 'puppet.'

Our source added: "As far as Kris is concerned, Kylie and Timothée will have to play by her rules. It's a benefit to them as well as her."

According to the insider, controlling Kris, 69, even managed to get former son-in-law Kanye West to toe the line during the loudmouthed rapper's six-year marriage to daughter Kim Kardashian.

"Husbands and boyfriends and fiancés must conform to the family traditions," the source went on. "It's always been that way. When one of them gets married, Kris always has a say in how they'll handle the publicity."

Kylie Jenner insists on privacy, but her grasping mom Kris is already eyeing her wedding plans for the cameras.

They added: "Kylie, though, will not have it. She wants Kris to butt out and stay out of her affairs."

The insider also said Kris is gleeful over reports claiming the 29-year-old star of A Complete Unknown dropped $300,000 in Paris on a custom-made engagement ring for Kylie.

