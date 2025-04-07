EXCLUSIVE: How Late 'Dennis' Actor Died a Real-Life Menace — With Child Star's Cousin Accusing Him of Abandoning Her When She Was Homeless… Along With His Mom's 20 Cats

Dennis the Menace actor Jay North died a real-life menace. RadarOnline.com can report how the child actor's cousin once accused him of abandoning her when she was homeless and even claimed he turned his back on his mother's 20 cats.

Source: YouTube/@ABCNEWS/Dennis the Menace Jay North was known for his role on the hit sitcom, 'Dennis The Menace.'

After North's heartless actions – Darla Schultz, a cat rescue worker who helped the animals and provided a room for his cousin at the time, slammed the former child star in an interview. She said: "It’s sickening what he did. He’s a cruel punk."

North's cousin, Elizabeth Cotton, lived with his mother, Dorothy, for 20 years in California after she stepped up to care for her when her health started to deteriorate. After Cotton fell in a swimming pool and broke her ankle, she was told she would "never work again." Even though North wasn't home often to visit his mother, Schultz claimed: "He immediately talked his mother into putting the house up for sale."

"Hello Mr. Wilson' #RIP Jay North 🙏 - Star of the TV series Dennis the Menace (more of a loveable scamp than the menace he was in the comic strip, and the parents really should've told him to leave poor Mr. Wilson alone) also a poster boy for the struggles of former child stars. pic.twitter.com/tRXHnQaFAJ — Phillydude (@Fairwinds10) April 6, 2025

North reached out to Schultz to help with his mother's 20 cats and to help find them new homes. At the time, Schultz claimed: "He promised to pay $350 a month after that, but he hasn’t made a payment in three months." After picking up his mother and taking her back to Florida, he left one person behind – his cousin. Schultz claimed North said he would return for his family member, but that didn't happen.

Schultz allowed North's cousin to stay with her for a bit, but then she became a permanent tenant. After Cotton and Schultz made their claims, North called the two "disgruntled" and denied the allegations. At the time, Schultz revealed the cats were doing fine and she found homes for a few of them, but it was what North did to his own family member that stuck with her. Cotton said of her superstar cousin's actions: "I guess now that I’m just out of sight and out of mind, I’m just a discard."

Jeanne Russell just called us with terribly sad, but not unexpected news. Our dear friend JAY NORTH has been fighting... Posted by Laurie Jacobson on Sunday, April 6, 2025

