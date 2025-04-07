EXCLUSIVE: Rape-Accused Russell Brand Attended Infamous Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'White Party' — And Confessed 'Stuff Happened' He Wasn't 'Qualified' For
Shamed comedian Russell Brand, who has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault, once boasted about attending one of Sean 'Diddy Combs' now-infamous "White Parties," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The British actor defended his presence at the party – even though he was married to singer Katy Perry at the time.
Brand became friends with the rapper after the two shared a scene in the 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek.
The 49-year-old, who was married to the American Idol judge from 2010-2012, opened up about his experience on his personal podcast.
He confessed that while he was there, he felt way out of his league, keeping him mainly to himself and a friend and then leaving early.
Brand shared: "I spent most of the time talking to Tom Green and I left about 7 o'clock because I was married at the time.
"I'm glad I did, as it turns out there was stuff that went on that I was not qualified to handle as a person that is craving a deep and profound connection to God.
"When denied that connection to God, I’ll make all sorts of ridiculous choices. Thankfully, one of those choices was not hanging out at a Diddy party."
Brand further detailed the time he and Combs jetted off to Las Vegas but claimed to have tapped out before the trip became too dangerous for his taste.
He shared: "Frankly, I had my own little Diddy party on my own, which was actually aboveboard and legit and, at points, was quite boring."
Brand is currently facing sexual assault accusations on both sides of the pond. Last week, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star was charged with rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault in the U.K.
London Metropolitan Police additionally hit the famous actor with an oral rape charge following the completion of an investigation dating back at least 18 months, according to a bombshell report.
Meanwhile, the star is facing the possibility of prosecution in the U.S. over an alleged sex assault on the set of the Arthur remake in 2010.
An unnamed woman alleges that Brand exposed himself to her in front of the cast and crew. She also claimed he later followed her and assaulted her in a bathroom while she was working as an extra on the film.
Both Brand and Warner Bros. deny these allegations.
The comedian-turned-Conservative podcast host accused his alleged victim of being "unable to distinguish acting from reality."
His U.S. lawyers said in a written statement: "(Brand) has a reasonable belief criminal prosecution is possible in the US based on allegations tantamount to criminal sexual misconduct occurring in the US, of which he has been falsely accused both by this civil Plaintiff and several others through the media."
Soon after Brand was charged for sexual assault, he took to X, formerly named Twitter, and said: "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord.
"I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.
"I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I'm incredibly grateful for that."