Brand became friends with the rapper after the two shared a scene in the 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek.

The 49-year-old, who was married to the American Idol judge from 2010-2012, opened up about his experience on his personal podcast.

He confessed that while he was there, he felt way out of his league, keeping him mainly to himself and a friend and then leaving early.

Brand shared: "I spent most of the time talking to Tom Green and I left about 7 o'clock because I was married at the time.

"I'm glad I did, as it turns out there was stuff that went on that I was not qualified to handle as a person that is craving a deep and profound connection to God.