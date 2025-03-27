EXCLUSIVE: 'Rust' Set Crime Scene Gallery Reveals Full Horror of Halyna Hutchins Shooting Aftermath — As Fans Share Disgust Over Alec Baldwin's Movie Being Released 4 Years After Her Killing
Alec Baldwin's Rust trailer is finally here – four years after the on-set tragedy that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
With the release of the Western’s first preview, RadarOnline.com can reveal shocking case files containing photos and bodycam footage of officials collecting evidence after the horrific shooting.
During production in October 2021, Baldwin, 66, was rehearsing a scene with a prop gun when it went off – killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
Among the documented evidence are photos of the Colt .45 the actor was holding, as well as the shell casing from the projectile that tore through Hutchins' chest and then became lodged in Souza's shoulder.
Baldwin reportedly said before the gun went off: "So, I guess I’m gonna take this out, pull it and go, 'Bang!'"
After the shooting, Hutchins stumbled and fell, while Souza shouted in pain. Baldwin dropped the gun, confused, asking: "What the f— just happened?"
Hutchins, bleeding, said: "That was no good at all." Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Hutchins, 42, later died at the hospital, while Souza, 51, survived.
Officials snapped photos of his blood-stained costume as well as the clothing Hutchins and Souza were wearing during the accidental shooting.
Some particularly chilling images revealed where emergency medical officials had to cut Hutchins' blood-soaked shirt open to tend to her fatal wounds.
Complicating things for investigators, however, the scene was also covered in fake prop blood. Further analysis had to be done by the FBI to determine which items contained actual blood.
Crime scene technician Marissa Poppell testified during Baldwin's trial that the red stain on the actor's garments turned out to be "movie blood."
Investigators also collected papers from the scene rehearsal, including shot lists and scripts highlighting the eerie parallels between the plot of the movie and the now infamous on-set shooting.
Set in the 1880s, the film stars Baldwin as outlaw Harland Rust, who helps his grandson, Lucas, escape after he's sentenced to hang for accidentally killing a rancher.
When Souza was in the hospital, he told an officer the crew was rehearsing "a scene in the church where there was going to be a shootout among three characters" when he was struck by the bullet.
The script photographed by investigators showed the scene was supposed to feature a confrontation between Rust and his nemesis, U.S. Marshal Wood Helm.
Production halted after the incident as investigators sought to determine how a live bullet ended up in the prop gun and why real ammunition was on set.
Filming ultimately resumed and completed in 2023.
Baldwin denied pulling the trigger and claimed to have been unaware the gun he handled contained live ammunition instead of dummy rounds.
However, he was still indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge and stood trial in the summer of 2024.
The case against Baldwin was dismissed with prejudice after his lawyers argued the prosecution withheld evidence relevant to the case.
The official trailer for Rust dropped on Wednesday, which was met with plenty of criticism from upset fans.
In the one-minute preview, Baldwin appears multiple times amidst intense shootouts and violence.
The trailer also credits Hutchins as the cinematographer, with her husband, Matthew, listed as the executive producer of the controversial film.
One person noted: "Why do I feel like this movie is gonna flop... they should have scrapped it after what happened."
A second suggested: "All the profits should go to Halyna Hutchens’ family."
Another asked: "How can anyone see a movie when we know the director was murdered during its production?"
Baldwin, however, still carries the pain from that day – admitting in a recent interview how much the emotion "washes up on him."
He also broke down over the incident on his family's new TLC reality show, though some people have slammed him for being "desperate to look like an innocent victim himself."