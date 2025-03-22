EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin 'On Brink of Breakdown' Amid Reality TV Pressure as He's Still 'Haunted' by Fatal 'Rust' Killing

"I want you to get out of here," Baldwin said and warned he would "shove the camera up [Scoop's] a--."

Following the frightening face-off, Scoop exclusively told RadarOnline.com he felt "a mixture of being scared he was going to physically punch me in the face, but also a desire to stay in character for the camera."

Sources said the blowup is proof that the Departed star is still struggling with public humiliation after being charged in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust in 2021 and beating the rap on a technicality.

Meanwhile, his controversial reality show, The Baldwins, showcasing him, his fame-hungry wife Hilaria, 41, and their seven kids, has been blasted as a tone-deaf cash grab following his acquittal, with some threatening to boycott TLC for even carrying it.