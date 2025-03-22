EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin 'On Brink of Breakdown' Amid Reality TV Pressure as He's Still 'Haunted' by Fatal 'Rust' Killing
Alec Baldwin's shocking threat to snap the neck of a comedian on the streets of New York has pals of the scandal-scarred actor fearful he's on the verge of a full-on breakdown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider said: "I'm nervous for him and a lot of others in Hollywood are, too. He's had an incredible run of adversity, tension, and strain that would break most people."
Insiders said the long-simmering tension in the 66-year-old 30 Rock star's turbulent life apparently boiled over when he confronted heckling provocateur Jason Scoop outside his Manhattan home while unloading luggage from his SUV.
The actor said: "You got a camera on me here? You realize my kids live in this building? If this camera wasn't here, I'd snap your f**king neck in half and break your f**king neck right here.
"I want you to get out of here," Baldwin said and warned he would "shove the camera up [Scoop's] a--."
Following the frightening face-off, Scoop exclusively told RadarOnline.com he felt "a mixture of being scared he was going to physically punch me in the face, but also a desire to stay in character for the camera."
Sources said the blowup is proof that the Departed star is still struggling with public humiliation after being charged in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust in 2021 and beating the rap on a technicality.
Meanwhile, his controversial reality show, The Baldwins, showcasing him, his fame-hungry wife Hilaria, 41, and their seven kids, has been blasted as a tone-deaf cash grab following his acquittal, with some threatening to boycott TLC for even carrying it.
Just as troubling, Baldwin's once high-flying career has sputtered to a virtual standstill, with Hollywood's elite seemingly shunning him and his wife.
A source said: "Alec may have beat the rap on the Rust shooting, but he's still facing a considerable professional and social hangover from what happened.
"No one wants to be around him."
Baldwin's unhinged street-side blowup comes about a year after the explosive actor smacked the phone from an anti-Israel protester who confronted him in a New York City coffee shop.
And in 2022, he was forced to settle a lawsuit for allegedly beating up a man over a parking spot.
The insider added: "He's had plenty of episodes over the years, blowing up at the drop of a hat. But now he's letting his rage get the better of him and doesn't have his fame and friends to back him up."