Kelsey Grammer
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Grammer Lays Down Why He Loves 'Frasier' — And How He's Desperate For More Episodes of the Show's Reboot After It Was Canceled Following Just 2 Seasons

Kelsey Grammer opened up about his most well-known character, Fraiser Crane.

Profile Image

March 11 2025, Published 12:30 a.m. ET

March 11 2025, Published 12:30 a.m. ET

Kelsey Grammer has opened up about his most-famous role and why he loved playing Fraiser Crane, as he remains hopeful his revival isn't done for good after it was axed following two seasons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Grammer, 70, is best known for portraying psychiatrist Fraiser Crane on Cheers and later on spin-off Fraiser.

While discussing his time on the hit 80s sitcom Cheers, Grammer said his character fit him "like a glove."

He recalled: "From the first reading, the part fit me like a glove.

"Yes, he was self-deluded but somehow his sincerity always grounded him."

Following the success of Cheers, Grammer continued playing the psychiatrist on the self-titled spin-off, Fraiser, which initially ran from 1993 to 2004 before it was revived in 2023.

He said of the show: "The beauty of Fraiser – and what I do share with Fraiser – is that we're both still trying to do our best. He wants to save the world.

"I want to save the world. We're both highly unqualified for that."

While Grammer's Fraiser revival was cancelled after just two seasons by Paramount+, the actor is reportedly holding out hope Season 3 will be picked up.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the show's producer, CBS Studios, was said to be shopping the series in hopes of finding a new platform.

An industry insider further claimed Grammer was having to "swallow his pride" and beg his former co-stars to join the show to make the series more enticing for studios.

The source said: "Kelsey has a lot of pride and I'm sure it wasn't something he wanted to do, but I'm also certain he felt he owed it to the characters and the existing cast to leave no stone unturned in making sure the show stays on air.

"He's frantic in trying to find a solution to save the show and is pulling out all the stops."

Some of his former co-stars, who were not included on the first two seasons of the revival, included David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin.

Now, Grammer has floated the idea of having Cheers alum Ted Danson join the revival.

He told the Post: "Ted and I might actually visit something together, we've been talking about it.

"A couple ideas, maybe on Frasier. We don't know, but there is still certainly something, some fields to be mined there, in terms of that relationship, as long as it's still a relevant relationship it's still relevant for the show."

Grammer additionally addressed the need for his show to find a new network while seemingly throwing shade at Paramount+.

He said: "There's a better home for it... I mean, obviously, they didn't really promote or spend much time on it.

"We'll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it.... Listen, it's got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will."

