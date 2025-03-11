EXCLUSIVE: Inside 93-Year-Old William Shatner's 'Dying Routine' — From 2am Bedtimes to Cheese and Wine Addiction
William Shatner continues to thrive as he approaches his 94th birthday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, known for playing the iconic Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, is showing no signs of slowing down as he embraces good food and late-night TV in his later years.
The star recently shared details about his life in a new interview, saying he's living his dream on a horse farm in Versailles, Kentucky, with his wife Elizabeth Martin – who shares his love for horses.
The couple divorced in 2020 after 18 years of marriage, but then got back together during COVID-19 quarantine.
Shatner, known by his family as "Papa," tied the knot with his first wife, Gloria Rand, in 1956. Together they had three daughters: Leslie, 66, Lisabeth, 63, and Melanie, 60.
The actor spoke proudly about being a father as he gave insight into his more personal, everyday happenings.
For Shatner, being in his 90s means staying up way passed his bed time.
He admitted: "It’s a bad habit. I’ll record something during that day I want to watch at night. By the time I’ve finished watching, it’s 2 o'clock in the morning."
Shatner also revealed that with age, he's become less patient – especially when it comes to standing around.
He dished: "I don't wait. I send people in line to wait for what I’m going to get — from coffee to gold."
In terms of his eating habits, the actor said he has a particular interest in wine and cheese these days – even having graced the cover of Cheese Connoisseur magazine.
The Intruder star also said he feels the same way about sushi and Mexican food.
Amid the more toned-down current events in his life, Shatner has certainly kept things lively and adventurous up until now – even becoming the oldest person to travel to space just before turning 90.
The actor boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in 2021, an experience he described as "overwhelming."
But going to space wasn't enough for the actor extraordinaire. In December 2024, he embarked on a 10-day luxury trip to Antarctica with Space2Sea.
Shatner has also stayed actively engaged in his career, with recent projects including the documentary You Can Call Me Bill and the TV series Masters of the Universe: Revolution.
The film star, born on March 22, 1931, in Montreal, began his career as a child performer for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
In 1956, he made his Broadway debut in Tamburlaine the Great and went on to appear in numerous TV shows and films, including Dr. Kildare and The Fugitive.
Shatner's massive shot to fame came in the fall of 1966, when he was cast as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek alongside Leonard Nimoy and DeForest Kelley.
The series' immense success made Shatner a household name, leading to several Star Trek films and a wide range of other movies, TV roles, and stage performances.
With tens of millions of dollars in the bank, RadarOnline.com recently revealed the actor's family has been begging him to unlock his wallet and splurge during the time he has left.
Sources say Shatner is worth $100million but goes to great lengths to save money – rarely eating out and even reusing paper towels.
An insider said: "You'd think a guy in his mid-90s wouldn't be worried about his finances, but he scrimps and saves like a miser. He wants to leave as much to loved ones as possible, and people think that's noble of him, but buying in bulk and waiting for the sales while grudging every dollar spent seems a ridiculous way to live.
"He doesn't treat himself very much and doesn't go out for a nice dinner if he can help it, preferring to eat in.
"He doesn't buy a lot of new clothes, and no one would be surprised if he waited for half-off sales. He pampers his horses and dogs, and his wife when the occasion warrants it, but not himself."
Even Shatner posted on X last November: "I'm cheap. I try not to pay for anything."
But he denied his allegedly frugal ways and said: "I live very well, so does my family, and everybody seems content."
The insider added: "For Bill, it hurts to spend, but people wonder why at this point when he doesn't have much time left. Even he knows that."