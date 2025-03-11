EXCLUSIVE: Inside 93-Year-Old William Shatner's 'Dying Routine' — From 2am Bedtimes to Cheese and Wine Addiction

The star recently shared details about his life in a new interview, saying he's living his dream on a horse farm in Versailles, Kentucky, with his wife Elizabeth Martin – who shares his love for horses.

The couple divorced in 2020 after 18 years of marriage, but then got back together during COVID-19 quarantine.

Shatner, known by his family as "Papa," tied the knot with his first wife, Gloria Rand, in 1956. Together they had three daughters: Leslie, 66, Lisabeth, 63, and Melanie, 60.