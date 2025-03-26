WATCH: Chilling First 'Rust' Trailer Filled With Shootings and Violence Released — Amid Alec Baldwin's 'Crocodile Tears' on Reality Show Following Tragic Death of Halyna Hutchins
The first trailer for Alec Baldwin's Western film Rust has finally been released three years after the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins rocked the production.
The actor has been bashed for his TLC reality show and accused of squeezing out some "crocodile tears" when discussing the tragic shooting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the preview, running just over a minute long, Baldwin appears numerous times amid an exchange of shootouts and violence.
The trailer also list Hutchins' name as cinematographer in the credits alongside her husband, Matthew. He served as the executive producer on the controversial film.
While the movie offered up drama, it was nothing compared to the firestorm it received from fans on social media.
"Why do I feel like this movie is gonna flop... they should have scrapped it after what happened," one person said.
Another raged: "How can anyone see a movie when we know the director was murdered during its production?" and one user reacted, "I don’t think they should release this movie."
A viewer suggested: "All the profits should go to Halyna Hutchens’ family."
During production in 2021, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene while holding a prop gun when it discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. At the time, filming ceased, only to be later resumed and finished in 2023.
The actor denied pulling the trigger and claimed to have been unaware the gun he handled contained live ammunition instead of dummy rounds. However, he was still indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge, and stood trial in the summer of 2024.
The case against Baldwin was dismissed with prejudice, after the 66-year-old's lawyers argued the prosecution withheld evidence relevant to the case.
In an interview held in February 2025, the Beetlejuice star opened up about the devastating day and admitted he still breaks down.
He revealed: "I had to stuff (feelings) down because I had seven kids. I couldn’t really go in the other room and cry or whatever. And now the emotion is really kind of washing up on me."
The star shares kids Carmen, 11; Rafael, nine; Leonardo, eight; Romeo, six; Eduardo and Marilu, four; and Ilaria, two, with his wife, Hilaria.
“I don't think other people would've survived this,” Baldwin added referring to all he's gone through following the shooting.
Baldwin even appeared on his own reality show, The Baldwins, along with his family to discuss the events. However, he was accused of simply putting the spotlight on himself and not on Hutchins.
"His weeping on camera Isn't fooling anybody" one source told RadarOnline.com. "Obviously, he's desperate to look like an innocent victim himself."
Prominent Los Angeles attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing Hutchins' family along with co-counsels John Carpenter, Carlos Hernandez, and Alina Vulic from Carpenter & Zuckerman, also called out the Hollywood star for apparently never apologizing to them.
Allred slammed the reality series and claimed it "celebrates Mr. Baldwin’s joy of being with his children while ignoring the fact that Alec Baldwin took a child away from her parents."
"That is the painful and actual reality with which Halyna’s parents and sister live each and every day," she added.