EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin 'Using Ex-Wife Kim Basinger as Shoulder to Cry On' As His New Reality Show is Slammed as 'Cynical Cash-Grab' and 'Pity Party'
Beleaguered actor Alec Baldwin has been through the wringer since accidentally shooting to death cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021 – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's now finding comfort from an unlikely source... his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.
The two endured a bitter, drawn-out divorce after their marriage turned toxic, but now our sources said the L.A. Confidential beauty is one of Alec's biggest cheerleaders.
"Kim is a source of great strength and he's grateful she still wants to talk to him after the hell he put her through," our source said.
The stars were one of Hollywood's most glamorous couples until Basinger filed for divorce in 2001.
Although a custody agreement regarding their daughter, Ireland, now 29, was reached the following year, they trudged back to court for years to battle some contentious points.
In a recent episode of Baldwin and his wife Hilaria's TLC reality show, Baldwin said his divorce from Basinger was "just insanity and really, really tough."
But time has apparently healed those wounds.
"Alec and I have a great relationship," Basinger, 71, said – adding: "We have a very genuinely cordial and, I think, loving relationship in a lot of ways."
Our source added the actress is "happily" trying to comfort Alec, 66, but is still keeping him at a "respectful distance."
The insider added: "Alec's crying on Kim's shoulder and pining for her, too.
"People are starting to wonder how Hilaria feels about it. She's tolerant but can't like it that he's drooling over his ex-wife."