'Seriously?': Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren's Brutal Reaction to His Romance With Vanessa Trump Revealed — After Golf Icon Boasts 'Love Is In The Air' In Relationship Announcement
Tiger Woods allegedly gave his ex-wife a heads-up about his new romance before dropping the bombshell to the public.
The pro golfer broke the news of his new relationship with Vanessa Trump to ex Elin Nordegren sometime in late December or early January, but her initial reaction? Complete disbelief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the exchange was said to be "awkward," Woods and Nordegren – who were married for six years and share two children – still managed to keep things "civil."
The source, who is reportedly friends with both Woods and Nordegren, continued: "It was a pleasant, almost friendly conversation."
They added: "Her response at first was like 'Seriously? A Trump? For real?"
The friend also said Nordegren, 45, was "more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it."
As for why the athlete decided to tell his ex-wife about the relationship when it wasn't that serious yet, the tipster explained: "Tiger knew it was going to get out eventually so he had to make the phone call to Elin before his love life ended up in the newspapers again."
Woods, 49, had always kept his ex-wife informed about his past girlfriends since their 2010 divorce following his infamous cheating scandal – according to the insider.
While Nordegren wasn't surprised to hear he was dating again, she was reportedly shocked by "who the girlfriend was."
Still, the source said she doesn’t "react to things emotionally" so she simply "processed the information and wished them well."
They said: "They’re not the type to give each other their 'blessing' per se, but they keep each other in the loop with anyone who is going to spend any amount of time around the kids."
Since the former couple's two children, Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16, "like" Vanessa, 47, there "was really no reason for any drama with Elin," they added.
The source further confirmed Woods and Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife had crossed paths at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida – since Kai Trump, like Woods' children, also attends the school.
They said: "The school really requires parental involvement. So their paths crossed a lot, they had a lot of people in their circles.
"It’s a community where they saw each other frequently. So Elin also knew exactly who Vanessa was."
Earlier this month, it was confirmed the golf legend was dating Vanessa, with sources saying they shared similar values and were friends first.
Vanessa was previously married to Don Jr. for 13 years, welcoming five children along the way.
On Sunday, Woods was the one to break the story of his new romance himself – sharing two photos of him and Vanessa on social media.
One photo showed them posing side-by-side, while the next captured them cuddling together on a hammock.
He wrote alongside the official announcement: "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!
"We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."
While Woods faced a bit of criticism for being "hypocritical" – posting publicly but asking for privacy – the couple had one important backer show their support.
Don Jr.'s new partner Bettina Anderson, 38, wished the couple well on the golfer's Instagram post.
She wrote: "Beautiful couple. So happy for you both."