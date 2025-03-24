Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' Unlikely Romance with Vanessa Trump Backed by Her Ex-Husband Donald Jr's New Partner — After Golf Ace Beamed: 'Life is Better With You'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr's partner Bettina Anderson, left, has backed Tiger Woods' new relationship with Vanessa Trump.

March 24 2025, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tiger Woods’ unlikely romance with Vanessa Trump has been backed by her ex-husband Donald Jr's new partner.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bettina Anderson, 38, wished the couple well on social media after Woods made their relationship public on Sunday.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Woods shared two snaps of him and Vanessa to confirm their romance, which he captioned: 'Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!'

Article continues below advertisement

Anderson started dating Donald Jr, 47, in 2024, six years after his split from wife of 13 years Vanessa.

They were seen together at his father Donald Trump's joint address to Congress earlier this month.

Commenting under Woods' "Love is in the air" post on Instagram, Anderson wrote: "Beautiful couple. So happy for you both."

Woods and Vanessa were friends before they started to see each other just before Thanksgiving.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr's new partner Anderson dubbed Woods and Trump 'a beautiful couple.'

Article continues below advertisement

A source said about Woods and Trump's relationship: "She comes to his place on Jupiter Island.

"They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week."

The source revealed the pair enjoy "hanging out and schmoozing together."

Donald Jr's sister, Ivanka, revealed she was also happy for Woods and Vanessa in another touching comment.

The golf icon posted the snaps confirming the pair’s relationship on Sunday, adding: "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr and ex-wife Vanessa were married for 13 years and the pair have five kids.

Article continues below advertisement

This is the first time either has spoken publicly about their relationship.

The social media announcement included a picture of Woods, 49, and Vanessa, 47, both smiling for the camera while standing side-by-side with their arms wrapped around each other.

The couple showed PDA in the second shot as Vanessa cuddled with the legendary athlete and rested her head on his chest.

A source revealed earlier this month the pair’s romance was getting serious.

An insider said: "They have a lot in common. They've both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They're both parents."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

President Trump has also backed Woods' fresh romance and is known to be a huge fan of the golfer.

Article continues below advertisement

Woods and Vanessa started out as friends before taking things to the next level, according to the source.

"They're a good match; they're level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” our insider added – also saying Woods has “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him.”

Following the news of the romance, another source revealed Donald Jr. is “fully supportive” of his ex-wife dating Woods.

“(Don) also knows that his father (President Trump) respects Tiger and how well they get along, so he’s fully supportive," the insider said.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
madeleine mccann cops launch urgent appeal retrail christian brueckner pp

Jailed Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Could Walk Free in DAYS — Sparking Rush by Cops to Charge Him Over Youngster's Disappearance

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Netflix to Offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New Contract — as Rogue Royals Could Cash In on 30th Anniversary of Diana's Death

Article continues below advertisement
tiger woods elin nordegren reunite at pnc championship
Source: MEGA

Woods and Elin Nordegren were married from 2004 to 2010 before his cheating scandal sparked their divorce.

"He has obviously dated other people since their split so as long as Tiger treats Vanessa and their kids with respect, he's good with it."

Vanessa was married to Donald Jr. from 2005 to 2018. The exes share five kids: Kai, 17, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, and Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.

Woods, for his part, has two children with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. They divorced in 2010 following the golfer's explosive cheating scandal.

Before his romance with Vanessa, the PGA champion was romantically linked to Rachel Uchitel, Lindsey Vonn and Erica Herman over the years.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.