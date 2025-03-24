Tiger Woods' Unlikely Romance with Vanessa Trump Backed by Her Ex-Husband Donald Jr's New Partner — After Golf Ace Beamed: 'Life is Better With You'
Tiger Woods’ unlikely romance with Vanessa Trump has been backed by her ex-husband Donald Jr's new partner.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bettina Anderson, 38, wished the couple well on social media after Woods made their relationship public on Sunday.
Anderson started dating Donald Jr, 47, in 2024, six years after his split from wife of 13 years Vanessa.
They were seen together at his father Donald Trump's joint address to Congress earlier this month.
Commenting under Woods' "Love is in the air" post on Instagram, Anderson wrote: "Beautiful couple. So happy for you both."
Woods and Vanessa were friends before they started to see each other just before Thanksgiving.
A source said about Woods and Trump's relationship: "She comes to his place on Jupiter Island.
"They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week."
The source revealed the pair enjoy "hanging out and schmoozing together."
Donald Jr's sister, Ivanka, revealed she was also happy for Woods and Vanessa in another touching comment.
The golf icon posted the snaps confirming the pair’s relationship on Sunday, adding: "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts."
This is the first time either has spoken publicly about their relationship.
The social media announcement included a picture of Woods, 49, and Vanessa, 47, both smiling for the camera while standing side-by-side with their arms wrapped around each other.
The couple showed PDA in the second shot as Vanessa cuddled with the legendary athlete and rested her head on his chest.
A source revealed earlier this month the pair’s romance was getting serious.
An insider said: "They have a lot in common. They've both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They're both parents."
Woods and Vanessa started out as friends before taking things to the next level, according to the source.
"They're a good match; they're level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” our insider added – also saying Woods has “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him.”
Following the news of the romance, another source revealed Donald Jr. is “fully supportive” of his ex-wife dating Woods.
“(Don) also knows that his father (President Trump) respects Tiger and how well they get along, so he’s fully supportive," the insider said.
"He has obviously dated other people since their split so as long as Tiger treats Vanessa and their kids with respect, he's good with it."
Vanessa was married to Donald Jr. from 2005 to 2018. The exes share five kids: Kai, 17, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, and Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.
Woods, for his part, has two children with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. They divorced in 2010 following the golfer's explosive cheating scandal.
Before his romance with Vanessa, the PGA champion was romantically linked to Rachel Uchitel, Lindsey Vonn and Erica Herman over the years.