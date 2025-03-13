Tiger Woods 'Secretly Dating' Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa as Couple Has Been 'Hiding Romance From Public'... Until Now
Tiger Woods has sparked relationship rumors with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa after the pair was spotted together in Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Woods, 49, has been close to President Donald Trump and his family for years, but insiders now claim he and Vanessa, 47, are "secretly dating."
Last month, Vanessa and Woods were spotted arriving together at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in California last month.
Sources reportedly told the Daily Mail that all five of Vanessa and Don Jr.'s children are aware that their mom and Woods are an "item," and further claimed they have been "secretly dating" for several months.
The insider told the outlet: "Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving.
"She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week. They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together.
"They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway."
The PGA legend and Vanessa's lives have a lot of overlap in addition to Woods' connection to her former father-in-law.
They are said to live about 20 minutes apart from each other in Palm Beach, Florida.
Vanessa's 17-year-old daughter Kai, whom she shares with Donald Jr., and Woods' children – son Charlie, 16, and daughter Sam, 17 – are all students at The Benjamin School.
Both Charlie and Kai are also promising young golfers, with the latter recently announcing her commitment to play collegiate golf at The University of Miami – and has been seen sporting clothing from Woods' Sun Day Red athletic line.
Vanessa's daughter has spent time with Woods thanks to her grandfather for several years.
In 2021, she posted a photo with Trump and Woods, who she wished a "speedy recovery" after he was severely injured in a single-car accident in California.
In February, Vanessa took Kai to attend the TGL, which is a golf league formed by Woods and fellow PGA star Rory McIlroy. Kai even shared a video of Woods teeing off on her Instagram from the event.
The same month, Woods met up with Trump for a round of golf.
Vanessa filed for divorce from Don Jr. in 2018. The ex-couple tied the knot in 2005 and share five children together.
Since her divorce, Vanessa has not been in a public relationship; however, sources reportedly claimed Don Jr. is aware his ex-wife is dating the golfer.
Woods split from his girlfriend of five years, Erica Herman, in 2022.
Their split turned nasty when Herman filed a lawsuit against the pro-golfer and his trust, in which she sought damages for an alleged eviction. She additionally filed an appeal to nullify an NDA she signed when she started dating the 15-time major winner.
A year later in 2023, Herman dropped her lawsuits and denied allegations Woods had sexually assaulted her.