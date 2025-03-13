Tiger Woods 'Secretly Dating' Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa as Couple Has Been 'Hiding Romance From Public'... Until Now

Last month, Vanessa and Woods were spotted arriving together at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in California last month.

Sources reportedly told the Daily Mail that all five of Vanessa and Don Jr.'s children are aware that their mom and Woods are an "item," and further claimed they have been "secretly dating" for several months.

The insider told the outlet: "Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving.

"She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week. They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together.

"They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway."