EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Behind Why Alec Baldwin Won't Walk Away From 'Humiliating' Marriage to Hilaria — Despite her Public Mockery and 'Forcing Him into Desperate Reality Show Cash-Grab'
Belittled Alec Baldwin won't walk away from his 12-year marriage to yoga teacher Hilaria for seven reasons – their giant brood of kids.
But sources have disclosed the Hollywood superstar is "reaching his limit" after his wife's jaw-dropping live-on-camera chastisement of the stunned actor as they discussed their reality show, The Baldwins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The incident, which instantly went viral on social media, saw her scold Baldwin for interrupting her as they chatted about the fly-on-the-wall reality program.
"Oh my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking," she snapped – doubling down when he apologised: "When I’m talking, you’re not talking."
She then turned to the interviewer and said: "This is why we’ll just have to cut him out of the show."
The 41-year-old faced extreme backlash about her conduct, for "humiliating" her husband, 66, and displaying what many perceived to be "toxic femininity."
They have seven children, Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo, four, Maria, four, two-year-old Ilaria, and eight pets.
An insider revealed: "In the recent red-carpet appearance, Hilaria really stole the spotlight, and not in a good way.
"While she was telling Alec to 'Shut up' during their interview, the tension was palpable, and you could practically see steam coming from his ears. Instead of acknowledging her over-the-top antics, she insisted her actions were just part of the fun. But they clearly weren't."
The source went on: "Alec, ever the professional, managed to keep his cool on the outside, but insiders say he’s reaching his limit. But he won't jack in his marriage for the sake of his kids.
"Friends close to the couple have noticed that Hilaria seems to enjoy belittling him in front of cameras, leaving Alec in a constant battle between support and resentment.
"The dynamic in their relationship is certainly an odd one, with Hilaria dominating the narrative while Alec feels trapped. It's an awful scene, and you can’t help but wonder how long he can take it before he finally snaps.
"She seems to be drunk on the limelight the show has given her and Alec thinks it has created a monster. She railroaded him into making the program and now he's really regretting agreeing to it in the first place."
Baldwin has been through the wringer since accidentally shooting to death cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021 – and RadarOnline.com revealed last week he's now finding comfort from an unlikely source... his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.
The two endured a bitter, drawn-out divorce after their marriage turned toxic, but now our sources said the L.A. Confidential beauty is one of Alec's biggest cheerleaders.
"Kim is a source of great strength and he's grateful she still wants to talk to him after the hell he put her through," our source said.
The stars were one of Hollywood's most glamorous couples until Basinger filed for divorce in 2001.
Although a custody agreement regarding their daughter, Ireland, now 29, was reached the following year, they trudged back to court for years to battle some contentious points.
In a recent episode of Baldwin and Hilaria's TLC reality show, he said his divorce from Basinger was "just insanity and really, really tough."