EXCLUSIVE: Baldwins' Divorce Rumors Erupt as Video of Hilaria Telling Hot-Tempered Husband Alec to Shut Up Emerges — 'The Cracks are Starting to Show'

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria have sparked fresh divorce rumors following a red carpet spat which has gone viral. RadarOnline.com can reveal the row has intensified tension between the couple, who are waiting to hear whether their TLC new reality show will be recommissioned.

The pair were giving an interview at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York last week when the moment took place. And after the snippet was shared on TikTok, the row was widely shared on social media. The interviewer questioned if viewers could expect to see a season two and Hilaria took a moment before answering.

Source: YouTube A clearly agitated Baldwin walked away from his wife following their spat on the red carpet.

Alec, 66, jumped in and quipped, "The Hilaria Show," and she then added: "No, I think we are going to see, you know, we're going to see how it feels to be out there." The 30 Rock star then cut in to say: "It's gonna be great. You're a winner," which caused his wife to turn around and express, "Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking." "I'm sorry," Baldwin said and Hilaria, 41, then repeated while holding her hands up: "When I'm talking, you're not talking." She turned back to face the interviewer and joked: "This is why we'll just have to cut him out of the show."

After a brief second, Hilaria let out a small laugh and added: "No, I mean I think this is a really raw show and it's very real and we took a lot of chances and we'll see where it leads us. "We'll see what it feels like to have it be out there and then we'll see if people like it, that's another thing too, you know." Elsewhere in the interview, Alec discussed the difference between unscripted television and reading from a script. In regards to their normal daily life and routine, the star explained that he feels the "desire to make it more silly than it might be."

Source: MEGA Alec and Hilaria were being quizzed on whether their new TLC reality show will be is returning for a second season.

Hilaria cut in to say that she doesn't feel like her husband makes the show "silly" and he replied with: "I try. You didn't get that on the show?" She answered: "No. We just cut all that part out. We cut you out, when you're tying to make it silly..." As Hilaria continued to open up about the series, she then accused Alec of "distracting" her as he playfully cut into the interview a few times. She glanced over at the actor and said: "Oh my God, you're distracting me right now. Now you're just doing that, why? Why are you distracting me?" Baldwin apologized and explained: "I'm just captivated by your beauty," as she pointed out again that he was "distracting" her.

"Oh my God! Stop, you're annoying me. Stop. It's not cute. No, he's distracting me," she said as Alec sent a look in the camera's direction. Alec then silently mouthed a few words which his wife caught and she placed her hand up into the air followed by her saying, "I'm going to walk out of this interview right now." The interviewer brought the conversation back to the series and motherhood as Alec began to step away on the red carpet towards the end of the clip. Social media users quickly jumped to the comment section to share their thoughts on the viral moment, with one penning: "This is a very uncomfortable dynamic."

Source: MEGA Baldwin breaks down in court after his involuntary manslaughter trial was dismissed.

Another shared: "Wow, that was a very, very bad moment right there," while one added, "He is praising her and she tells him to be quiet." "I like that the interviewer gave him a moment, hard watch," a fan wrote, and one typed, "She is very rude to her husband in front of everyone." The interview also went viral over on X, and one simply penned on the platform, "Hard to watch."