Justin Bieber Meltdown Latest: Troubled Singer Drops Massive Hint About MORE Tensions in Hailey Bieber Marriage after His Nightmarish Livestream Shocked Fans

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian singer, 31, reposted a meme to his Instagram Stories showing a man seemingly mocking his girlfriend in the midst of an emotional argument.

The former teen idol, who shares an eight-month-old son called Jack Blues with Hailey, left fans concerned both for his health – physical and mental – and for his marriage after making concerning public appearances in which he appeared to be disengaged and disheveled.

The post was reminiscent of another meme Bieber shared earlier this month showing a child flashing double middle fingers with a caption joking that the display was done behind a girlfriend's back after she made the poster "mad."

Bieber's livestream last week sparked concern from fans over his well-being.

In the new repost, a man is seen in the driver's seat of a car as he appears to get ready to drive off.

"Me acting nonchalant after an argument to make my bae more mad," the clip was captioned.

The man leans out the still open door and shouts in a mock-pleasant voice, "Hope your day gets better!"

A woman off camera then screams, "Shut the f--- up!"

The man struggles to contain a smile before adding, "Positive energy!"

"Shut up! Do you not understand English?!" the woman seethes off camera.

As he starts to roll up his window, the man cruelly adds, "No entiendo," which is Spanish for "I don't understand."