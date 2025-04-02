Justin Bieber Meltdown Latest: Troubled Singer Drops Massive Hint About MORE Tensions in Hailey Bieber Marriage after His Nightmarish Livestream Shocked Fans
Justin Bieber has provided a worrying update regarding marriage to wife Hailey during a new post he shared on social media.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian singer, 31, reposted a meme to his Instagram Stories showing a man seemingly mocking his girlfriend in the midst of an emotional argument.
The post was reminiscent of another meme Bieber shared earlier this month showing a child flashing double middle fingers with a caption joking that the display was done behind a girlfriend's back after she made the poster "mad."
The former teen idol, who shares an eight-month-old son called Jack Blues with Hailey, left fans concerned both for his health – physical and mental – and for his marriage after making concerning public appearances in which he appeared to be disengaged and disheveled.
And the concern only ramped up in a disturbing livestream the singer posted over the weekend in which he appeared gaunt and shirtless.
In the new repost, a man is seen in the driver's seat of a car as he appears to get ready to drive off.
"Me acting nonchalant after an argument to make my bae more mad," the clip was captioned.
The man leans out the still open door and shouts in a mock-pleasant voice, "Hope your day gets better!"
A woman off camera then screams, "Shut the f--- up!"
The man struggles to contain a smile before adding, "Positive energy!"
"Shut up! Do you not understand English?!" the woman seethes off camera.
As he starts to roll up his window, the man cruelly adds, "No entiendo," which is Spanish for "I don't understand."
It's unclear if the video was staged or if it depicted a real argument, and Bieber only reposted it without sharing his thoughts.
In addition to the troubling clip, Bieber also reposted a rapid-fire barrage of Instagram Stories content from other accounts, most of which were mildly humorous videos and photos, as if he had been obsessively scrolling and indiscriminately reposting.
The social media spree comes after Bieber shocked his fans with a livestream over the weekend in which he appeared hollow-eyed and shirtless while playing some demo recordings – the early, barebones versions of future songs – for his fans on Instagram.
Bieber rapped along to the explicit lyrics, holding the camera close to his face and gesturing with his hands.
Later in the livestream the singer – who recently sparked concern with posts about feeling as if he was drowning and unsafe – covered up his head in an orange blanket.
The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing concern for the pop superstar.
Hailey, 28, recently broke her silence after unfollowing Bieber on Instagram
She wrote on TikTok: "It’s a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"
As of now, Hailey is now again following her husband.