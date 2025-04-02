Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Meltdown Latest: Troubled Singer Drops Massive Hint About MORE Tensions in Hailey Bieber Marriage after His Nightmarish Livestream Shocked Fans

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber has sparked more concerns over the state of his marriage to wife Hailey with disturbing Instagram posts.

April 2 2025, Published 9:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Bieber has provided a worrying update regarding marriage to wife Hailey during a new post he shared on social media.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian singer, 31, reposted a meme to his Instagram Stories showing a man seemingly mocking his girlfriend in the midst of an emotional argument.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bieber posted a video of man mocking his girlfriend, which fans are taking as a dig towards his wife Hailey.

Article continues below advertisement

The post was reminiscent of another meme Bieber shared earlier this month showing a child flashing double middle fingers with a caption joking that the display was done behind a girlfriend's back after she made the poster "mad."

The former teen idol, who shares an eight-month-old son called Jack Blues with Hailey, left fans concerned both for his health – physical and mental – and for his marriage after making concerning public appearances in which he appeared to be disengaged and disheveled.

And the concern only ramped up in a disturbing livestream the singer posted over the weekend in which he appeared gaunt and shirtless.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber aaron carter
Source: Instagram/@justinbieber

Bieber's livestream last week sparked concern from fans over his well-being.

Article continues below advertisement

In the new repost, a man is seen in the driver's seat of a car as he appears to get ready to drive off.

"Me acting nonchalant after an argument to make my bae more mad," the clip was captioned.

The man leans out the still open door and shouts in a mock-pleasant voice, "Hope your day gets better!"

A woman off camera then screams, "Shut the f--- up!"

The man struggles to contain a smile before adding, "Positive energy!"

"Shut up! Do you not understand English?!" the woman seethes off camera.

As he starts to roll up his window, the man cruelly adds, "No entiendo," which is Spanish for "I don't understand."

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear if the video was staged or if it depicted a real argument, and Bieber only reposted it without sharing his thoughts.

In addition to the troubling clip, Bieber also reposted a rapid-fire barrage of Instagram Stories content from other accounts, most of which were mildly humorous videos and photos, as if he had been obsessively scrolling and indiscriminately reposting.

The social media spree comes after Bieber shocked his fans with a livestream over the weekend in which he appeared hollow-eyed and shirtless while playing some demo recordings – the early, barebones versions of future songs – for his fans on Instagram.

Bieber rapped along to the explicit lyrics, holding the camera close to his face and gesturing with his hands.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Embedded Image

EXCLUSIVE: Val Kilmer 'Was Set for Batman Cameo' in Next Caped Crusader Blockbuster Alongside Robert Pattinson — 'He Would Have Played an Older, Battered Version of the Dark Knight'

stus image templates

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Downward Spiral Revealed — How Royal Exile is Feeling 'Grief Stricken' and 'Like He's Had One of His Fingers Cut Off' Amid Charity 'Bullying' Chaos

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hailey broke her silence regarding why she unfollowed Bieber on social media, claiming it was a 'glitch' on her account.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Later in the livestream the singer – who recently sparked concern with posts about feeling as if he was drowning and unsafe – covered up his head in an orange blanket.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing concern for the pop superstar.

Hailey, 28, recently broke her silence after unfollowing Bieber on Instagram

She wrote on TikTok: "It’s a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"

As of now, Hailey is now again following her husband.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.