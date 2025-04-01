Your tip
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Dramatically Breaks Silence on Wild Conspiracy Theory Justin Bieber is His Real Father — 'No Bro, Scotty is My Dad!'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Fans have speculated whether Justin Bieber is the father of Kourtney Kardashian's son for a number of years.

April 1 2025, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian's son has finally addressed wild rumors Justin Bieber is his dad.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 10-year-old shot down the claims while appearing on his stepsister Alabama Barker's boyfriend Scooter Jackson's Instagram Live.

Source: Instagram

Kardashian's 10-year-old son Reign has confirmed during an Instagram Live Scott Disick is his father.

After a viewer asked if Bieber, 31, was his dad, the youngster was quick enough to end the rumors and confirmed Scott Disick is his biological father.

He said: "No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty...Scotty...Scotty is my dad.

"I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that."

Troubled Canadian singer Bieber, 31, was romantically linked with Kardashian, 45, following her split from Disick, when the star was 22 and she was 26.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Disick and Kardashian also share two other children, son Mason, 15, and daughter Penelope, 12.

A year after Reign was born in December 14, 2014, multiple sources claimed that the Poosh founder and Grammy winner were "hooking up".

An insider said at the time: "Justin started hanging out with Kourtney alone because she started going out more.

"He's been showing her a good time."

The source noted sparks first started to fly between them in "late August, early September" and progressed into nights out and a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kardashian welcomed her baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with her husband Travis Barker last November.

Bieber has been friendly with the Kardashian family for years since posing for a Mrs. Robinson-inspired Elle shoot with Kim Kardashian in 2010.

During their rumored fling, Bieber reportedly would visit her home "a lot to see her kids" and they were said to "love" spending time with him.

Another source told how Bieber got a "huge ego boost" from hooking up with the reality star.

At the time, the insider pointed out: "He is used to being swooned by young girls that have nothing else going on. Kourt is a hot mom with a career."

Despite some saying he was a rebound for Kardashian, Bieber was said to feel lucky "she would go for him" and would brag "about how hot she is."

They added: "Even if she is using him to get back at Scott, he couldn't care less."

In 2016, Bieber joked about the dating rumors about him and Kourtney as he quipped he was "being used" while appearing on The Bert Show.

"For real, she's great," he said about Kourtney. "I've known (the family) for years."

bieber date
Source: MEGA

Bieber is now married to wife Hailey Bieber and they share a son named Jack Blues, who was born last August.

In November 2024, Kardashian welcomed her baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with husband, Travis Barker.

Meanwhile, Bieber became a first-time dad on August 23, 2024.

He and his wife, Hailey Bieber – who have been battered by rumors their marriage is on the rocks – share a son named Jack Blues.

Previously, in an episode of The Kardashians, which aired last year, Kourtney admitted she didn't "know where (Reign) gets (his) sense of humor."

"He's like a Jim Carrey," the mother-of-four said in a confessional after Reign started making silly faces on a trip to Australia.

"I'm starting to get a lot of vibes, like his dad," Kourtney said, referring to Disick.

She added: "I think he's starting to get that sense of humor. I'm like, just what we need."

