How Justin Bieber is Turning to His Mom Pattie Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs and 'Divorce' Scandals — 'She's Where he Finds his Strength'

Just because Justin Bieber is a dad himself, doesn't mean he's no longer a momma's boy. As concerns have continued to grow over the singer's well-being, sources say 31-year-old Justin is leaning heavily on his mom, Pattie Mallette, as he battles divorce rumors and ties to jailed rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Justin's relationship with his mom reportedly 'transformed' after he became a dad last year.

An insider told Woman's Day: "Justin's relationship with his mom transformed after (his son) Jack's arrival. "Pattie's key to him becoming a good dad, something he never really had growing up. He's been leaning on Pattie more than ever."

Source: MEGA The singer is said to be heavily relying on his family while battling divorce rumors and ties to Combs.

Reports of marriage troubles have long plagued Justin and his wife Hailey, 28 – who welcomed son Jack Blues in August 2024. Fortunately, it appears the pop sensation has been turning to his loved ones for support behind the scenes.

To celebrate Justin's 31st birthday on March 1, his dad Jeremy shared a heartwarming photo of the singer with his siblings Bay, six; Jazmyn, 16; Jaxon, 14; and Allie, 17 – as sources said he's "finding extraordinary strength through his family - especially his mom Pattie." They added: "Seeing him have a blast with his siblings would have been the best birthday gift Justin could have given her." Despite rampant speculation about trouble in Justin's marriage to Hailey, insiders insisted everything has been fine between them. One explained: "There's no doubt Justin's going through some emotional issues, but it would be wrong to think it's to do with his marriage.

"If anything, his beautiful situation with Hailey and Jack are what's getting him through this time. "The elephant in the room, of course, is this Diddy (Sean Combs) trial and whether or not Justin will be asked to give a statement". "It's brought back some extremely difficult memories and a desire to protect his son. He's considering whether he should run off into the sunset with Hailey and Jack," they added referring to the couple's son, Jack Blues.

When it comes to rumors surrounding their marriage, the crux of the problem is said to be that the model is "fed up" with the Baby singer's infantile behavior. One source previously revealed: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage. "She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."

Just this week, Justin posted a concerning Instagram video with droopy eyelids, swaying while singing: "You just a little bitty b----, for sure," raising questions about his well-being. Around the same time, fans noticed Hailey unfollowed him on Instagram – which she has now said was due to a "glitch."

Justin's recent appearances have led many to believe he's been using drugs lately – which his rep denied earlier this year. They said: "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," and added, "he's in one of the best places in his life."

Source: MEGA Combs' was Justin's mentor as he climbed to fame, causing Justin to be in 'full panic mode' as the rapper has been struck with numerous accusations.

The rep noted the speculation about Justin has been "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive." They also said the past year of the A-lister's life has been "very transformative for him" and how he "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

Source: MEGA Insiders say Hailey has been fed up by Justin's immature behavior recently.