VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: New Police Bodycam Footage Shows Gene Hackman's Wife Betsy Arakawa was Picture of Health Before Being Killed by Deadly Rat-Related Illness — 'She was a Health Freak!'

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were found dead at their home on February 26.

While the Get Shorty star suffered from heart disease and was in the later stages of Alzheimer's, friends close to the couple said Arakawa took strides to take good care of her body.

In exclusive police body cam footage obtained by RadarOnline.com, their friend Joey Padilla, who also looked after their three dogs when they were away, revealed how shocked he was that she passed first.

Talking to investigators, he said: "It’s crazy because Betsy is a lot younger than Gene. And, like, she was super healthy. She was like a health freak."

Padilla added the classical pianist took great strides to care for her health: "She got acupuncture. She (ate) healthy foods, everything."