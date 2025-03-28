EXCLUSIVE: Never-Before-Seen Bodycam Footage Reveals Horror Moment Bodies of Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa Were Discovered — As Mystery Deepens Over Their Passings

Jesse Kesler, 52, had worked for Hackman for 16 years. He was one of two workers who discovered the movie star and his wife dead in their mansion.

Kesler detailed what he saw to responding sheriff's deputies on the scene. He and a partner were at the home working on a repair, and found it odd they hadn't seen nor heard from the couple for over two weeks.

Hackman and Arakawa were notoriously private people in their compound, which is protected by a guarded entrance before visitors can even approach two additional locked gates closer to the home.

While he was not seen on camera, he could be heard recalling he was hesitant to play detective: "I'm like s---. Am I wrong about all this? Am I gonna get in trouble? Am I gonna show up there with two investigators and a state cop, and they're gonna come out and tell me 'What the hell are you doing here? Jesse? We're sick. We got the flu' or something like that?

"At that point I was like, 'I'm gonna go up and see if I can find the security guard, and ask him about the gate."