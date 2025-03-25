EXCLUSIVE: The Astonishing $11Million Property Portfolio Detail That Reveals Gene Hackman 'Clearly Wanted to Cut Kids Out of Will'
Gene Hackman racked up an impressive $11million property portfolio – none of which are listed in his name.
RadarOnline.com can reveal his wife Betsy Arakawa's details are linked with the properties, which adds more fuel to claims the Hollywood icon wanted to cut his kids out of his will.
An insider said: “It’s interesting Gene listed the properties in Betsy's name, particularly as he made the money to pay for them.
"Perhaps he didn't want his children to inherit them and he wanted Betsy to be comfortable for the rest of her life. He loved her dearly, so it's understandable."
The three expansive properties are located in New Mexico and Hawaii.
The Santa Fe compound where the couple were found dead is estimated to be worth $3.8 million and two additional properties are also super expensive.
The couple also owned a massive commercial real estate property in Honolulu.
The mixed-use property seems to span two separate buildings and includes businesses and residential apartments.
According to the tax assessor's office, the property is worth over $6million.
The pair also owned a smaller plot of land in New Mexico, and is worth approximately $1million according to that local tax assessor.
Despite Hackman making the lion's share of the earnings in the marriage and being worth an estimated $80million, all of the couple's properties are listed solely in Arakawa's name.
Hackman has three children, who are his living heirs.
Meanwhile, Arakawa has no children, and has determined in her will all of her estate is to go to charity.
Although Christopher, 65, Elizabeth, 62, and Leslie, 58, are named as Hackman’s children in the will, the actor designated Arakawa's as the sole beneficiary of his trust and estate.
However, since Arakawa's death pre-dated Hackman, his kids may be able to attempt to claim the estate as his living heirs.
The movie star had his three children with ex-wife Faye Maltese, whom he married in 1956.
Hackman relocated to Santa Fe, New Mexico with Arakawa's during the 1980s after fleeing Hollywood, and has remained there ever since.
The two-time Oscar winner owned an elegant desert retreat valued at $3.8m, where he embraced a life of seclusion.
Following his retirement from acting, Hackman was seldom seen in public.
He and his wife reportedly lived in a stunning 8,761-square-foot residence, nestled amidst trees and lush greenery.
The exact number of rooms in the breathtaking property remains uncertain, but some reports suggest it may have featured four bedrooms and four bathrooms, offering the actor a touch of luxury in the serene New Mexico desert.
In a 1990 interview with Architectural Digest, Hackman spoke about his deep affection for the secluded home.
He had purchased a house perched on a hilltop with sweeping 360-degree views, which he completely transformed.
Hackman revealed that he was drawn to the New Mexico home after falling in love with the area while filming there
Meanwhile, the investigations into their deaths seem to leave more questions than answers.
A court order from his estate has prohibited the Sheriff's Office and the Office of the Medical Investigator from disclosing any details.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, blocking autopsy reports from being made public in New Mexico is highly unusual, according to sources close to the the pair's deaths investigation.