EXCLUSIVE: The Astonishing $11Million Property Portfolio Detail That Reveals Gene Hackman 'Clearly Wanted to Cut Kids Out of Will'

An insider said: “It’s interesting Gene listed the properties in Betsy's name, particularly as he made the money to pay for them.

"Perhaps he didn't want his children to inherit them and he wanted Betsy to be comfortable for the rest of her life. He loved her dearly, so it's understandable."

The three expansive properties are located in New Mexico and Hawaii.

The Santa Fe compound where the couple were found dead is estimated to be worth $3.8 million and two additional properties are also super expensive.

The couple also owned a massive commercial real estate property in Honolulu.