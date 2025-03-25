In fact, Aniston reportedly wasn't even told the wedding was happening – apparently at the insistence of the bride, Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Jennifer Aniston 's ex-husband Justin Theroux remarried earlier this month at a fancy resort just off the beach in Mexico. But it appears the former Friends star wasn't invited, RadarOnline.com can report.

Theroux, 53, and Aniston, 56, were married from 2015 to 2017. The Mulholland Drive star has insisted the two remain close, and their split ended on good terms.

However, Aniston was missing from his big day – a mandate New Idea reported came from 30-year-old Bloom herself.

According to an insider: "The hardest thing for Nicole was the enormous shadow that (Aniston) cast over her dream wedding. The most common question she was asked in the lead-up was if Jen would be going to the wedding."

Eventually, the constant questioning became too much for Bloom to bear.

The insider revealed: "In the end, Nicole banned all mention of Jennifer. Anyone working on that wedding was briefed that it would be 'distasteful to mention previous attachments to the happy bride.'"