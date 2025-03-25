Jennifer Aniston's Pain After She Was 'Banned' From Ex Justin Theroux's Wedding — 'She Cast a Massive Shadow Over Big Day'
Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux remarried earlier this month at a fancy resort just off the beach in Mexico. But it appears the former Friends star wasn't invited, RadarOnline.com can report.
In fact, Aniston reportedly wasn't even told the wedding was happening – apparently at the insistence of the bride, Nicole Brydon Bloom.
Theroux, 53, and Aniston, 56, were married from 2015 to 2017. The Mulholland Drive star has insisted the two remain close, and their split ended on good terms.
However, Aniston was missing from his big day – a mandate New Idea reported came from 30-year-old Bloom herself.
According to an insider: "The hardest thing for Nicole was the enormous shadow that (Aniston) cast over her dream wedding. The most common question she was asked in the lead-up was if Jen would be going to the wedding."
Eventually, the constant questioning became too much for Bloom to bear.
The insider revealed: "In the end, Nicole banned all mention of Jennifer. Anyone working on that wedding was briefed that it would be 'distasteful to mention previous attachments to the happy bride.'"
Theroux and Bloom said their "I do's" during an intimate beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, March 15 – eight years after his divorce from The Morning Show star was finalized. And although she wasn't there, Aniston was one of the first to congratulate the newlyweds.
A source admitted to Radar: "Yes, it took her by surprise, but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love."
The source noted the news was somewhat bittersweet for the actress, despite the fact she approves of Theroux's new spouse.
"She cannot help but be somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful," the insider added. "This gives Jennifer hope that her Prince Charming is out there."
A second source downplayed any suggestion that the Friends star had been left upset by the news, insisting: "Nobody should feel bad for Jen, she's fine.
"She's loved and lost like the rest of us, but her life is still pretty good. If she ends up with anyone down the line, that would be beautiful."
"Down the line" may come sooner than she thinks – especially after Aniston was seen getting comfy with The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal.
The two were seen leaving the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood over the weekend after a three-hour dinner.
According to insiders, the pair arrived separately at 8pm and left separately at around 11.30pm. They were pictured talking to each other outside the valet area before parting ways.
Their dinner date comes after speculation that Pascal might appear on Aniston's TV series, The Morning Show.
During the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Aniston and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, 49, invited him to join the hit Apple TV+ show for season 4.