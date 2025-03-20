Fresh Gene Hackman Death Mystery: 'Cover-Up' Conspiracy Theories Erupt After Hollywood Icon's Family Bids to BLOCK Autopsy Release in 'Highly Unusual' Move Following News of His Wife's Deadly Rat Virus

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar -winner's loved ones want to prevent the release of the autopsy and death investigation reports.

The mystery surrounding Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's shock deaths has taken a fresh twist after his family made an usual move.

Hackman and Arakawa, seen here on one of their last sightings, were found dead in their $4million Santa Fe home.

It comes after his family also tried to block photos and video of the couple's bodies, their dog's remains, and the general scene inside their Santa Fe home.

An insider close to the death investigation revealed they have never in their career heard of a family trying to block autopsy results in New Mexico.

"Trying to block the autopsy report is very atypical, that is not something I have ever seen before," our insider claimed.