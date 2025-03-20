'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour's Heartbroken Ex Lily Allen 'Celebrated' Their Split With New Boob Job – And She Reveals the High-Risk Surgery She Wants Done to Her Bum
David Harbour's ex-wife Lily Allen has "celebrated" their split by getting a boob job.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British singer, 39, is also already buying "fancy lingerie" as she gets ready to embrace single life following her break-up from the Stranger Things actor, 49.
Speaking on her podcast, Allen said: "I've just got some new additions to the family, I don't know if you've noticed.
"They look really incredible when I take my top off and my bra off, (starting to laugh) but there is definitely a contrast in age to my face."
Asked by her co-host how she felt about having breast implants, she continued: "It's really fun, I'm buying fancy lingerie that my boobs can fit in.
"Taking pictures on my phone... haven't sent them to any one yet but it will hopefully get there at some point."
Allen also revealed she hadn't showed off her chest yet as she is waiting for her boobs to "drop and fluff" – a term for when the breasts start to look more natural following the enhancement.
The singer also revealed she is already considering more plastic surgery.
Allen added: "I'm just thinking I'll get the BBL next, I'd quite like the bum."
A BBL is a Brazilian Butt Lift is a cosmetic procedure which enhances the bottom, but it is considered a high risk surgery.
Allen married Harbour in Las Vegas in 2020, and the pair moved from London to the U.S.
However, in December friends confirmed they had split after living "separate lives" for months amid rumors he was unfaithful to her.
The singer allegedly found his "secret profile" on a dating app.
Following the couple's break up, Harbour has been spotted on a date with aspiring model Ellie Fallon.
Earlier this month, Allen broke her silence on her marriage breakdown, saying: "I am not over it. I am sort of running away. Maybe I will have a nervous breakdown."
Appearing to mock Harbour and her other ex-partners, including her first husband, builder Sam Cooper, the singer added: "I don't think there has been one person that has been remotely interested in my pleasure.
"I have actual d--- blindness.
"I can't even picture, not even my ex-husband's or boyfriends. I can't picture them at all. Apart from one as I have pictures of it on my phone."
Allen also admitted she was going to look for a younger partner, after previously settling down with Harbour who was ten years her senior.
She admitted: "I have got daddy issues. A father figure. But I am trying to stop that now."
RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month the singer is set to release a comeback album full of revenge songs about the actor after his "cheating" scandal.
A source told us: "Lily has been through a tough time and she believes getting out all her frustration into her music could act as some sort of therapy.
"And she won't be holding back, so David might want to avoid hearing any of her new tracks."