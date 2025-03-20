'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour's Heartbroken Ex Lily Allen 'Celebrated' Their Split With New Boob Job – And She Reveals the High-Risk Surgery She Wants Done to Her Bum

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British singer, 39, is also already buying "fancy lingerie" as she gets ready to embrace single life following her break-up from the Stranger Things actor, 49.

Allen met Harbour on Raya – but they split after the singer caught her husband back on the dating app.

Speaking on her podcast, Allen said: "I've just got some new additions to the family, I don't know if you've noticed.

"They look really incredible when I take my top off and my bra off, (starting to laugh) but there is definitely a contrast in age to my face."

Asked by her co-host how she felt about having breast implants, she continued: "It's really fun, I'm buying fancy lingerie that my boobs can fit in.

"Taking pictures on my phone... haven't sent them to any one yet but it will hopefully get there at some point."