Gene Hackman's Daughters Hire Private Investigator in Desperate Bid to Get to Bottom of Actor’s Death 'Cover-Up' — After Chilling New Theory Suggests Stalker May Have Murdered Hollywood Icon and Wife Betsy Arakawa

Newly released body cam footage from deputies involved in the investigation shows Arakawa's hairstylist Christopher recalling how she seemed "frazzled" and worried that a mystery man was following her.

The classical pianist was apparently frightened after two separate incidents that took place in December, just two months before they were found dead inside their $3.3million Santa Fe compound.

Now Elizabeth and Leslie Hackman have taken matters in their own hands, according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.

A source told him: "They have lost faith in the authorities. This doesn’t add up. It feels like someone is trying to cover something up – and Gene’s daughters will not rest until the truth is revealed."