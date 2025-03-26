Your tip
Gene Hackman's Daughters Hire Private Investigator in Desperate Bid to Get to Bottom of Actor’s Death 'Cover-Up' — After Chilling New Theory Suggests Stalker May Have Murdered Hollywood Icon and Wife Betsy Arakawa

Photo of Gene Hackman, his daughters
Source: Mega

Gene Hackman's daughters are demanding answers into their father's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 26 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Gene Hackman's daughters have hired a private investigator to uncover what they believe is the true cause of his shocking death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The family has grown frustrated with a lack of concrete answers – especially after a new theory hints the 95-year-old actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, were targeted for murder.

gene hackman daughters
Source: mega

SisterS Elizabeth and Leslie Hackman have hired a private investigator.

Newly released body cam footage from deputies involved in the investigation shows Arakawa's hairstylist Christopher recalling how she seemed "frazzled" and worried that a mystery man was following her.

The classical pianist was apparently frightened after two separate incidents that took place in December, just two months before they were found dead inside their $3.3million Santa Fe compound.

Now Elizabeth and Leslie Hackman have taken matters in their own hands, according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.

A source told him: "They have lost faith in the authorities. This doesn’t add up. It feels like someone is trying to cover something up – and Gene’s daughters will not rest until the truth is revealed."

gene hackman hairdresser
Source: Santa Fe Sheriff's Office

Betsy Arakawa's hairdresser revealed she was frightened.

According to the hairdresser, Gene and Betsy were concerned about being followed around town.

Christopher told authorities: "She mentioned to me that there was a man that had parked outside of their gate and followed them on two separate occasions."

Christopher said Arakawa disclosed that the man had a folder full of photos of Hackman and wanted him to sign them.

He stated: "It didn’t sit right with Betsy. She felt watched." Eventually she confronted the man, telling him he needed to "have more respect," Christopher recalled.

But that same man later returned on a different day, following the couple to a separate location. In that incident, he tried to offer them a bottle of wine, but they declined.

gene hackman
Source: Mega

A man with a folder full of photos of the 'Superman' star asked him to sign them.

Officials believe the story is simpler than that. After an exhaustive investigation, it appears Arakawa likely passed away Feb. 11 from a rare rodent disease called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

The classical pianist had spent her last years serving as the primary caretaker for Hackman, who was ravaged by Alzheimer's disease and high blood pressure. It's very likely that after she passed, dementia-stricken Hackman could have unknowingly shuffled aimlessly around his house until his eventual death on Feb. 17.

Hackman was speculated to have been wracked with confusion and despair after his wife's unexpected death, and was likely crying for help during his own final days, according to investigators.

Sources added the Superman star's heart pills were found scattered on a counter near Arakawa. The autopsy found Hackman, while hydrated, had no food in his stomach.

Meanwhile, Hackman's family is reportedly frustrated by the lack of updates on Gene's toxicology and cellphone records, which remain sealed. They believe crucial answers are being withheld.

As one insider shared: "There’s a reason they brought in private eyes. They think this man who followed them may not have been a fan — but something darker.

"And they won’t stop digging until they know exactly who he was and why he was watching them."

