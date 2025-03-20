EXCLUSIVE: Calls Grow For Authorities to Come Clean Over Circumstances of Gene Hackman and Wife's Double Death — 'His Legacy Should Not Be His Grim Death and Conspiracy Theories'

Julia Peters, who represents the couple's estate, filed a request with a Santa Fe district court to seal the records, citing Hackman's discreet and "exemplary private life" – as well as his family's constitutionally protected right to grieve privately and the gruesome nature of the photographs and body-cam footage of the couple's home from when police discovered their deaths.

While New Mexico law blocks the dissemination of potentially sensitive images of citizens' deaths as well as medical records, the nature of Arakawa's death, her main cause of death was hantavirus, a rare respiratory disease usually transmitted by rats and mice.

This could potentially present a public health concern and details of her passing could be made available under the state's Inspection of Public Records Act.

Our showbiz insider revealed: "Something does not seem right here. If there's nothing to hide and then why should the files be sealed? This looks more about preserving the privacy of two people who are now dead. It is surely in the public interest to know the full facts of this tragic case. It seems like some kind of cover-up.

"There are all sorts of crazed theories floating around on the web, which are too tastless to repeat. Needless to say, they include murder and theories and all sorts of other nonsense.

"But authorities need to step up and reveal the whole truth now so Hackman's legacy isn't the grim circumstances of his and his wife's deaths."

Details regarding 95-year-old Hackman's will have also emerged, with the who died a week after his wife, with heart disease and Alzheimer's the main causes of death, leaving the entirety of his fortune to Arakawa.

But we can reveal 65-year-old Arakawa's will stated if she preceded her husband in death, she would leave the majority of her assets to Hackman.

But Arakawa's papers also contained a clause saying if the two died within 90 days of each other, their fortune would be donated to charity.